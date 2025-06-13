Thai-Filipino Transgender Clash in Bangkok Under Investigation

BANGKOK — Lumpini Police patrol officers are investigating an incident involving Thai and Filipino transgender individuals fighting on Sukhumvit Soi 11.

Over the past month, authorities have inspected and pursued legal action against 89 violators, both Thai and foreign nationals.

Lumpini Police Station and patrol units conducted on-site investigations following news reports of a conflict between Thai and Filipino transgender individuals in Sukhumvit Soi 11 area, which resulted in physical assault. A transgender individual using the account “Naeya Umar” recounted the conflict and physical violence that occurred.

Initial investigations confirmed the incident took place around 1:00 a.m. on June 10. Witnesses verified the event occurred but could not identify specific individuals involved in the assault. Authorities found no formal complaints filed through the 191 hotline or walk-in reports to investigators.

Lumpini Police will continue investigations while intensifying crackdowns and arrests of women and transgender individuals, both Thai and foreign, who infiltrate the area to commit various offenses.

Arrest Statistics (May 1 – June 13):

Total arrests: 159 individuals

Women: 70 cases

Transgender individuals: 89 cases

By nationality: Thai (69), Vietnamese (50), Tanzanian (15), Uzbek (11), Kenyan (14)

All cases have been processed through legal channels with high-level comparative penalties and criminal records established for Immigration Police watchlist coordination.

Additional charges include:

– 7 Tanzanian women for illegal entry and overstaying

– 1 case of nighttime theft involving 3 suspects (2 Thai transgender individuals, 1 Thai woman)

– Lumpini Police continues coordinating with multiple agencies including Immigration Police, Metropolitan Police Bureau, and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to address issues involving Thai and foreign women and transgender individuals operating in tourist areas, including conflicts that escalate to crimes against life, body, sexuality, and property.

“The goal is to maintain safety and security in tourist areas, building confidence among visitors. Lumpini, part of Pathum Wan District, has numerous nightlife entertainment venues, which explains the high frequency of such incidents.

