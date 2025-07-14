American Man Rescued from Drainage Pipe Under Bangkok Condo

BANGKOK — A 28-year-old American man, identified as “Jack,” was rescued from underneath a drainage pipe at a condominium in Bangkok’s Jom Thong district on Monday morning after becoming trapped while naked and refusing assistance from rescue teams.

Police from Bang Khun Thien station responded to the incident at 8:00 a.m. on July 14 after receiving reports from condominium management on Kalpapruek Road. The man had fallen into a gap between concrete slabs used to reinforce the building’s embankment along the canal.

Jack was found lying naked in the underground space with both legs protruding from the drainage pipe opening, visible from the canal. Rescue teams from the Por Teck Tung Foundation and Bangkok’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department arrived with concrete cutting and drilling equipment to assist in the extraction.

Despite being clearly unable to free himself, Jack repeatedly told rescuers in English that he didn’t need help and could get out on his own. As rescue workers used various tools to cut and drill through the concrete, Jack attempted to crawl deeper into the space while shouting incoherently.

Dramatic Extraction Process

Rescue teams eventually had to crawl into the confined space and use cloth to bind the man’s torso before pulling him up from the gap. A second rescue team in the water helped push his legs from the pipe opening. During the extraction, Jack became increasingly agitated and bit the watch strap of a female rescue worker, then chewed on it.

Even after being brought to the surface, Jack continued speaking incoherently and spat at rescue workers. Officials had to place a medical mask over his mouth and secure him to a backboard for medical examination.

Initial medical examination revealed no serious injuries, only minor abrasions. However, Jack displayed symptoms of paranoia and fear consistent with substance abuse effects. His behavior remained erratic and confused throughout the rescue operation.

A foreign resident from the condominium assisted with English translation during the incident. Jack mentioned living with a Thai girlfriend at the condominium but couldn’t coherently explain why he had entered the drainage area.

Jack was transported to Somdet Chao Phraya Hospital for treatment of his injuries and psychiatric evaluation. Authorities are working to contact relatives and the U.S. Embassy for further assistance. The condominium management is currently investigating whether Jack had previously resided at the property as he claimed.

