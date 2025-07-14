SKYWORTH PV Thailand Marketing: Three-Year 10 Billion THB

Bangkok – SKYWORTH is a globally recognized technology conglomerate with over 37 years of experience in the electronics manufacturing industry. Its core businesses span smart home appliances, intelligent system technologies, modern service, and renewable energy. With innovation at its core, the group operates several R&D centers and manufacturing hubs across Asia and other regions. In 2024, SKYWORTH was ranked 272nd in the Fortune China 500. With an annual revenue of nearly 70 billion RMB (approximately 350 billion Thai Baht), which emphasizes that SKYWORTH is a strong market competitor in the global market until today.

SKYWORTH extended its expertise into the renewable energy sector by establishing SKYWORTH Photovoltaic in 2020, a dedicated brand focused on solar energy solutions, including both solar products and EPC services. The company offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including solar panels, inverters, battery storage, mounting systems, and EPC services, catering to both residential and commercial clients to deliver reliable, high-quality clean energy solutions.

On July 4th, SKYWORTH holds an event with the theme “SAIL WITH SKYWORTH – Make Every Ray of Sunshine Counts. During the event remark, Mr. Jin Lin, Chairman of SKYWORTH Group, shared that “This event marks an important step for SKYWORTH PV in Thailand, a key market in our global clean energy vision. We’re here not only to introduce our solutions but to build lasting partnerships. With Thailand’s strong potential and shared commitment to sustainability, we believe this is the right place and the right time. As we expand our footprint in the clean energy sector, Thailand plays a key role in our journey. we believe that clean energy is not just a global trend, it is a responsibility, a necessity, and a shared vision for a better tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Ms. Wanfei Qu, CIO of SKYWORTH Group, Director and CEO of SKYWORTH PV, and Chairman of SKYWORTH Renewable Energy (Thai) Limited, emphasized SKYWORTH’s evolution from electronics into renewable energy, backed by over 37 years of innovation. SKYWORTH PV, established in 2020, and it is Chinese top two distributed solar brands, boasting over 25GW in installed capacity and more than 750,000 residential stations nationwide. Currently, SKYWORTH PV business expands in more than 27 countries and regions around the world.

Thailand’s 2024 Power Development Plan (PDP), unveiled by the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), outlines a bold and ambitious strategy for the country’s power sector. Between 2024 and 2037, Thailand plans to add 43GW of new electricity generation capacity, with solar leading the charge, accounting for 24GW. This shows that Thailand is not only committed to transitioning to clean energy but is doing so with a strategic, large‑scale focus on solar power. The government’s emphasis on solar highlights its long-term vision for sustainability and energy security in the region.

“SKYWORTH has 3 manufacturing bases in China, which are a solar panel factory with 5GW production capacity in Guangzhou, an inverter factory with 6GW & 3GW battery production capacity in Suzhou, and a 10GW BC cell solar panel in Baise. In Thailand, through high-efficiency solar products, integrated energy services, and financing solutions, we are committed to driving clean energy adoption in the region,” she said. “The event’s theme, SAIL WITH SKYWORTH – Make Every Ray of Sunshine Counts, reflects our long-term vision to help power Southeast Asia’s sustainable future.”

The event also marked two significant milestones with the signing of strategic partnerships between SKYWORTH Group and ICBC (Thai) Bank Headquarters, as well as SKYWORTH Group and Olympus Capital Holding Asia, paving the way for collaborative growth in the renewable energy sector.

SKYWORTH PV has entered a core strategic partnership with ICBC (Thai). While SKYWORTH PV sees ICBC (Thai) as its main banking partner in Thailand, the bank has also named SKYWORTH PV as a key strategic client. Together, the two sides will collaborate to jointly drive the development of Thailand’s clean energy sector.

Also, SKYWORTH PV signed a long-term strategic agreement with Olympus Capital Holding Asia, launching a USD 500 million clean energy investment fund targeting the Asian market. Over the next three years, the fund will focus on Southeast Asia, investing in solar power, energy storage, and other high-quality renewable assets, catalyzing the region’s low-carbon transition.

With deep roots already established in Thailand, SKYWORTH is now taking a bold step forward to accelerate the region’s energy transformation through smart, sustainable solutions. By combining high-quality solar products with full-scale EPC services, SKYWORTH PV is poised to become a trusted clean energy partner across Southeast Asia. This event marks not just a celebration but a successful beginning for SKYWORTH PV’s business journey in Thailand, laying a strong foundation for future growth, collaboration, and innovation in the renewable energy landscape.

Advertisement

—————————————————————————————————————————————————

For more information & latest update about SKYWORTH PV: https://th.skyworth-pv.com

E-mail: [email protected]