ICONSIAM Marks 60 Years Thailand-Peru Ties Through Art TORITO DE PUCARÁ

A Vibrant Art Exhibition Honoring Cultural Friendship and Artistic Exchange on the Global Stage From 12–16 July 2025 at Thara Hall, M Floor

ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, proudly joins the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Republic of Peru. In collaboration with the Embassy of Peru in Thailand and partners from both public and private sectors, ICONSIAM presents “TORITO DE PUCARÁ: PERU AND THAILAND UNITED BY ART”—a contemporary art exhibition that celebrates the unifying power of art in bridging cultures and fostering international friendship. The exhibition showcases six sculptures of Torito de Pucará—a sacred symbol of Peru representing protection, prosperity, and cultural identity. Standing 1.5 meters tall, each sculpture has been uniquely created by five renowned Thai artists and one Peruvian artist. The exhibition will take place from 12–16 July 2025 at Thara Hall, M Floor, ICONSIAM.

The official opening ceremony of “TORITO DE PUCARÁ: PERU AND THAILAND UNITED BY ART” was held on 12 July 2025, graced by H.E. Cecilia Zunilda Galarreta Bazán, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Thailand; Mr. Charlie Charuvastr, Advisor of Corporate Affairs, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd.; Mr. Pairach Visessiriluk, Head of Tenant and Customer Experience Division, ICONSIAM Co., Ltd.; and Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok. The event also welcomed the six featured artists—Mr. Chira Chirapravati Na Ayudhaya, Mr. Diego Cornejo, Professor Sukumarl Sarakasetri, Mr. Nakrob Moonmanas, Mr. Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch, and Mr. Somnuek Klangnok, alongside distinguished guests, all gathered to celebrate the long-standing and dynamic friendship between Thailand and Peru.

Advertisement

This marks the first time all six sculptures are exhibited together in Thailand, with the showcase taking place from 12–16 July 2025 at Thara Hall, M Floor, ICONSIAM. Following the exhibition at ICONSIAM, the artworks will travel to prominent locations across Bangkok from 17 July to 10 November 2025. Additionally, one special piece by Mr. Nakrob Moonmanas will remain on display at ICONSIAM throughout the extended period.

Advertisement

Come and experience the beauty of art that reflects the spirit of friendship and cultural harmony at “TORITO DE PUCARÁ: PERU AND THAILAND UNITED BY ART.” And be part of the celebration marking 60 years of Thai–Peruvian diplomatic ties through this meaningful contemporary art exhibition crafted from the hearts of Thai and Peruvian artists. Visitors are also invited to join a fun and exciting activity—snap photos with all six sculptures for a chance to win a round-trip ticket to Peru. The exhibition is open to the public with free admission from 12–16 July 2025 at Thara Hall, M Floor, ICONSIAM. For more information, please call 1338 or visit us on Facebook: ICONSIAM.