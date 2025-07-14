Thai Officials Urge No Violence Amid Cambodia Border Tensions

BANGKOK — Thai officials confirmed they will prosecute two Thai men who assaulted a Cambodian military officer in a coordination unit near Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province. Police have filed preliminary charges for assault while working to maintain understanding with the attacked Cambodian officer to prevent damage to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Deputy Army spokesman Colonel Surasant Kongsiri announced after a July 14 meeting of the Thai-Cambodia Border Situation Management Task Force – TEAM THAILAND that Thai authorities do not support the use of violence by any party. The task force thanked citizens and officials from all sectors for exercising patience and restraint, requesting cooperation to create an atmosphere conducive to bilateral dialogue.

“Ultimately, Thailand and Cambodia share a border and must continue living together – they cannot be separated,” Surasant said.

Tourism Continues Despite Tensions

Despite border tensions, tourism to historical sites remains strong. Over 18,000 people visited the Ta Muen Thom temple complex in Surin Province last week, while Ta Kwai Temple attracted more than 2,800 Thai tourists. The army has deployed personnel to guide visitors through various areas, stimulating the local economy while providing opportunities for citizens to learn about Thailand’s historical heritage.

Measures to Support Businesses and Farmers

The government has introduced multiple measures to assist affected business operators and farmers in border areas, including:

Foreign Worker Permits: The Interior Ministry will grant special extensions for foreign workers whose permits expired while in Thailand, allowing them to remain until border crossings return to normal, with a seven-day departure requirement after normalization.

Work Authorization: The Labor Ministry will allow foreign workers to apply for 90-day work permits with proper documentation through authorized registrars.

Employment Flexibility: Foreign workers can change employers and work for up to three employers within their authorized provinces.

These measures will be presented to the Cabinet as urgent agenda items, with retroactive effects from June 7, 2025, if approved.

Thailand Requests Cambodian Coordination

Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Maratee Nalita Andamo emphasized that border checkpoints remain under peaceful but strict control for security purposes. Humanitarian crossings continue for students attending school, patients requiring medical treatment, and workers.

“This is not a border closure but implementation of government policy to prevent and suppress transnational crime,” Maratee stated. “Thailand continues calling for Cambodia to coordinate border crossing schedules for the benefit of both nations’ citizens.”

International Support for Anti-Scammer Operations

At the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Malaysia (July 8-11), Thailand successfully raised transnational crime issues. Partner countries including China, Japan, South Korea, the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada expressed willingness to cooperate closely with Thailand in combating regional and global threats, particularly online scams and call center operations.

Thailand Protests Cambodia’s World Heritage Forum Actions

Thailand expressed disappointment over Cambodia’s statements regarding Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in Buriram Province at the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee. Thai delegation head Sihasak Phuangketkeaw responded during the session, with Thailand subsequently filing an official protest letter.

“Thai authorities believe cultural heritage should strengthen relationships between peoples, not create division,” Maratee said. “Thailand is ready to discuss this and other issues with Cambodia based on good neighborly relations, especially since both countries’ leaders agreed to establish a joint working group on this matter.”

Thailand maintains its position of pursuing bilateral negotiations with all neighbors to resolve current tensions through existing mechanisms, including the Joint Border Committee (JBC) scheduled for September, or through Regional Border Committee (RBC) frameworks with sincerity and good faith.

