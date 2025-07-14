More Thai Monks Defrock Over ‘Miss Golf’ Sex and Money Scandal

BANGKOK — Two more Thai Buddhist monks left the religious order on Monday, bringing to nine the total number who have defrocked amid a widening sex and money scandal involving a woman known as “Miss Golf” or “Seeka Golf.”

The latest to abandon monastic life are Phra Pariyattithada, assistant abbot of Bangkok’s Wat Kalyanamit, and Phra Thepphatcharaporn, abbot of Wat Chujitthammarama in Ayutthaya Province.

Their departures follow July 9 – mockingly dubbed “Big Monk Disrobing Day” – when six monks left the order in a single day.

$395K Financial Trail Uncovered

The scandal centers on Miss Golf, who maintained relationships with multiple senior monks across Thailand. Anti-corruption investigators have traced the largest financial flow to Wat Chujitthammarama, where 12.8 million baht ($395,000) was transferred to Miss Golf between March and July 2024, with an additional 380,000 baht ($11,700) from temple accounts.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Siripong Sritula of the National Anti-Corruption Commission said the transfers constitute violations of laws governing official misconduct. In one month alone, transfers reached 10 million baht ($308,000), raising questions about financial oversight at temples.

The former Ayutthaya abbot confessed he was “too worldly” and deceived by Miss Golf, who admitted borrowing money for business investments but repaying only 100,000 baht ($3,080) of the total amount.

Govt Implements Emergency Financial Controls

Responding to the crisis, the government is fast-tracking new financial regulations for temples. Starting October 1, 2025, new rules will require:

All temple cash must go through official accounts

Monks limited to holding 100,000 baht ($3,080) in cash

Monthly financial reporting mandatory

All accounts must be held at local banks

Minister Suchart Tancharoen, who oversees Buddhist affairs, said the National Office of Buddhism is drafting enforcement regulations with penalties for violations. The government is also reviewing 1962 laws to criminalize sexual solicitation of monks, currently not prohibited.

More Monks Under Investigation

Several senior monks remain under scrutiny despite not yet defrocking. The abbot of Wat Yai Chom Prasat in Samut Sakhon has disappeared from his temple, while Phra Thepwatchrasitthimethi, ecclesiastical chief of Phichit Province, denies involvement despite photos circulating on social media.

Previously Defrocked Monks Include:

Phra Thepwachirapamokh (Phra Kru Ard), former abbot of Wat Trithotsathep, Bangkok Phra Thepwachirathiraporn (Phra Kru Pradit), former abbot of Wat Phra Buddha Chai Worawihan, Saraburi Phra Thepwachirathirakun, former assistant abbot of Wat Paknam, Bangkok Phra Maha Bunlert Inthapanyo, former temple disciple at Wat Mai Yai Paen, Bangkok Phra Khru Siriwiriyathada, former assistant abbot of Wat Sothornwararam, Chachoengsao Phra Khru Palad Surapon Itthitecho, former abbot of Wat Phromkeson, Phitsanulok

Buddhist Leadership Expresses Alarm

Senior members of the Supreme Sangha Council have expressed deep concern about damage to Buddhism’s reputation. They are preparing summons for monks who have disappeared to report immediately.

Minister Suchart rejected suggestions that Thailand needs more people like Miss Golf to expose corrupt monks, calling such views inappropriate solutions to the crisis.

The scandal has highlighted long-standing concerns about financial transparency and accountability within Thailand’s Buddhist temple system, prompting the most significant regulatory reforms in decades.

Sex, Money, and Saffron Robes: Thai Monasteries’ Darkest Hour