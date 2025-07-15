Chiang Mai Police Arrest Chinese Suspect in Ransom Murder

CHIANG MAI — Police in Chiang Mai have arrested a Chinese suspect in connection with the murder of a fellow Chinese national whose body was discovered in a grove, following a failed ransom attempt.

The victim, identified as Yang, 24, was found dead in a grove near Ban Pa Heo Village, Moo 8, Mae Raem Subdistrict, Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai Province on Monday. His relatives had reported him missing and later received ransom demands from kidnappers.

Police Colonel Sitthara Khamlert, Chief of Mae Rim Police Station, revealed that the body was wrapped in black bags and bedsheets, then covered with plastic sheeting. The deceased is believed to be Yang, who went missing on July 8, 2025 after relatives filed a missing person report.

Investigation revealed that Yang had crossed the border from the Kings Romans Special Economic Zone in Laos through the Chiang Saen Immigration checkpoint in Chiang Rai, accompanied by another Chinese national named Hu.

They hired a taxi to travel to Chiang Mai on July 8, where Yang disappeared. Chinese gang members subsequently contacted Yang’s family demanding 3 million baht ($92,300) in ransom, but the family lacked the funds.

Investigators located Hu at a Chiang Mai hotel on July 10. He claimed he had been held captive by the Chinese gang and paid 1.5 million baht to secure his own release. According to Hu, the kidnappers – identified as Sang and Wang – had arranged for him to bring Yang from Kings Romans under the pretext of discussing romance scam business operations.

After negotiations and a meal, the group traveled by car to Sang’s rented house in San Phak Wan Subdistrict, Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai. Hu alleged that upon waking, he found himself tied up and threatened with a knife until he agreed to transfer money for his release. He claimed Yang was killed in an adjacent room for refusing to comply with the gang’s demands.

Police charged Hu with illegal entry and remaining in the kingdom without permission before taking him for questioning.

Police Major General Krittapon Yeesakorn, Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, along with investigation teams, tracked down and arrested Sang at Kad Farang Market in Hang Dong District on July 11.

During a search of the rented house where the incident occurred, investigators found extensive bloodstains in both the garage and bedroom areas. Sang claimed that Wang, who had fled earlier, was responsible for the killing.

Police are currently awaiting autopsy results to confirm the victim’s identity and determine the exact cause of death. The manhunt continues for Wang, the suspected accomplice who remains at large.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about transnational criminal activities involving Chinese nationals operating across the Thailand-Laos border region.

