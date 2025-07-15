7 Vietnamese Arrested in Tech-Savvy Loan Sharks Operated in Thailand

PATHUM THANI — Immigration authorities have arrested seven Vietnamese nationals operating an illegal cross-border loan shark network that used sophisticated technology to remotely control borrowers’ phones and charge exorbitant interest rates of up to 349.8% annually.

The bust occurred on July 14, 2025, at a house in Khlong Si Subdistrict, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani Province, following a tip from an informant about suspicious foreign nationals who had failed to register their accommodation.

High-Tech Loan Shark Operation

Police Major General Chairit Anurit, Commander of Immigration Division 3, led the operation that uncovered a sophisticated scheme targeting Vietnamese citizens. The suspects, aged 21-40, were found operating from computers equipped with iCloud programs and encrypted communication software capable of accessing users’ personal information.

The group advertised loans through Facebook and created iCloud accounts for borrowers. When customers failed to repay loans, the operators would remotely lock their iPhones, rendering them unusable. The operation charged interest rates reaching 9,700 Vietnamese dong ($0.37) per day—equivalent to 349.8% per year.

Massive Scale of Operation

According to Immigration Division 3 Commander Chairit, Vietnamese authorities had previously dismantled a similar network involving hundreds of participants who received 15-20% commission on loan amounts. That operation affected over 100,000 victims nationwide, with total damages exceeding 400 billion Vietnamese dong (approximately 400 million baht or $15.3 million).

More than 40 offenders were arrested in Vietnam, with authorities seizing computers, mobile phones, vehicles, and various assets while freezing 23 bank accounts. The severity of the offense in Vietnam carries a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment and a 200,000 baht ($6,170) fine.

Evidence Seized, Legal Proceedings

During the raid, authorities confiscated seven computers, more than 29 mobile phones, and numerous electronic devices. The suspects admitted to serving as administrators for the illegal lending operation, which had relocated to Thailand to avoid Vietnamese law enforcement crackdowns.

The seven Vietnamese nationals face charges of being members of a criminal organization with concealed operations and illegal intentions, as well as working without proper permits. They were handed over to Khlong Luang Police Station for prosecution.

Following court proceedings, the suspects will have their permits to stay in Thailand revoked, be blacklisted as prohibited persons, and face deportation.

Ongoing Enforcement

Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyaluck, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, emphasized the agency’s commitment to strict monitoring and suppression of foreign criminal activities. The operation represents an extension of previous cases and demonstrates continuous coordination with Vietnamese authorities.

The Immigration Bureau encourages public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities through hotline 1178 or www.immigration.go.th, as part of ongoing efforts to monitor entries and exits from Thailand and track wanted persons.

This case highlights the increasing sophistication of cross-border financial crimes and the challenges faced by law enforcement in combating technology-enabled criminal networks operating across national boundaries.

