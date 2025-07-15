Boosting Nan’s Crafts and Province Towards “World Craft City” Designation

Nan, a city brimming with cultural charm, rich traditions, and exquisite handicrafts, is sparking new hope for its global presence. This comes through a significant collaboration between the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) Nan Office and Associate Professor Dr. Sittichai Samanchat, Advisor to the World Crafts Council – Asia Pacific Region (WCC-APR). Dr. Sittichai is a leading expert in guiding cities towards becoming members of the “World Craft City” (WCC) network. This joint effort has a grand objective: to elevate the standards of Nan’s handicrafts and folk arts, while enabling the city to build a network of creative crafts and strengthen its potential for membership in UNESCO’s international Creative Cities Network.



The preliminary assessment began at the DASTA Nan Office meeting room, with discussions focused on a shared goal. The assessment team met with the Deputy Governor of Nan, representatives from relevant government agencies, and silver craft entrepreneurs. This meeting was not just a formal welcome; it served as a crucial platform for collective information gathering and sharing to meticulously prepare Nan Province’s draft application for World Craft City status. All parties actively exchanged perspectives and in-depth information about Nan’s handicrafts, including their backstories, inspirations, unique local techniques, the import of silver bars, and the potential to develop and promote these crafts to stand out and succeed on the global stage. The overarching goal was to present Nan’s image as a vibrant and globally valuable handicraft hub.



Following this, the committee traveled to Pua District, Nan Province, to visit silver handicraft projects, particularly Doi Silver. This site encompasses a museum that chronicles the history of silver craftsmanship in Nan, where artisans from the province once worked as royal goldsmiths in the palace before returning to develop their distinctive silver craftsmanship in Ban Kid. Additionally, Doi Silver features a silver production factory and the Kanchanaphisek Royal Goldsmith College. This location perfectly illustrates the complete cycle of silver handicraft creation, from education and industrial-scale production to exhibition and the dissemination of invaluable stories.



Besides Doi Silver, the committee also visited Banteung Silver, another renowned and locally recognized silver production center. These visits allowed the assessment team to experience the intricate and beautiful production processes firsthand, converse with experienced artisans, and witness their dedication to passing down their wisdom through generations. Nan’s silver crafts are more than just ornaments; they embody the narratives, the way of life, and the very soul of the people of Nan.



This preliminary assessment of Nan Province is not merely a technical process; it marks a significant stride, demonstrating the readiness and commitment of Nan’s people to become a part of the global craft network. The collaboration between DASTA Nan Office, Associate Professor Dr. Sittichai Samanchat, and the experts dedicated to driving cities towards “World Craft City” membership will form a strong foundation. It will propel Nan to be recognized and accepted as a “World Craft City,” creating new opportunities for local communities, artisans, and entrepreneurs. This initiative fosters sustainable development and firmly reaffirms that Nan’s handicrafts are not just beautiful objects; they are a living spirit ready to reach out to the world.