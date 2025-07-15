Japanese Tourists Caught Red-Handed Spray-Painting Train in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Two Japanese tourists were arrested after being caught spray-painting the locomotive and passenger cars on the Bangkok-Sungai Kolok route near a railway overpass on Kanjanapisek Road in Taling Chan district, Bangkok.

Veeris Amrapala, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), revealed on Tuesday that the incident occurred on July 13 when station officials immediately coordinated with local police to control the situation. The spray-painting caused damage to railway property and delayed the train service. The suspects were subsequently taken to Taling Chan Police Station for legal proceedings.

The State Railway of Thailand confirmed it will pursue full legal action to protect state property and prevent this from becoming a precedent for similar future offenses, emphasizing that railway assets are national property.

Police Recover 11 Spray Paint Cans

Taling Chan Police Station officers reported successfully detaining two tourists at the scene, while a third suspect escaped. Authorities seized 11 spray paint cans from the suspects as evidence.

According to railway staff from Express Train No. 171, the incident occurred while the train was traveling at moderate speed past Taling Chan Station toward Salaya Station. When the train reached the underpass area, three men were spotted, with one using spray paint on the locomotive. The train crew immediately notified the engineer to stop the train.

After the train stopped, staff pursued the three suspects who attempted to flee, successfully apprehending two Japanese nationals. A search of their bags revealed 11 spray paint cans in bronze-silver color matching the paint found on the train cars, along with paint trays, rollers, and roller handles.

The two Japanese men were then escorted to Salaya Station and handed over to Taling Chan Police Station for prosecution.

The State Railway of Thailand is requesting public cooperation in reporting inappropriate behavior or vandalism of government property by contacting local officials or calling the 24-hour hotline at 1690 to help preserve Thai railways as a national asset.

