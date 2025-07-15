Elevating Thai Soft Power to the Global Stage: “SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2025”

The SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2025, the largest soft power event in ASEAN, has received an overwhelmingly positive response. Now in its second year, the forum provided an opportunity for Thailand to lead global trends. The event took place from July 8-11, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, featuring a packed schedule of activities over four days.

The event was graced by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Minister of Culture, who presided over the opening ceremony. She was joined by Surapong Suebwonglee, Chairman of the National Soft Power Development Committee, Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce, Pornvit Sila-On is the Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and Surinthorn Sunthornsanan, Deputy Director-General of the same department. Their participation emphasised the significance of the event in promoting Thailand’s soft power on the global stage.