Thai Employers Expose Extortion Ring Targeting Cambodian Workers

BANGKOK — Thai employers have submitted crucial evidence to authorities investigating a massive extortion operation that allegedly defrauded Cambodian migrant workers through a corrupt work permit renewal scheme.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is probing allegations that both Thai and Cambodian officials orchestrated the scheme, which targeted Cambodian workers attempting to renew their work permits through Thailand’s new online system.

The Extortion Scheme

The fraudulent operation began after Thailand’s Ministry of Labour announced on November 26, 2024, that work permit renewals would transition to an online system. This change was intended to help workers whose permits were set to expire on February 13, 2025.

Advertisement

However, Cambodian workers were allegedly told the online system wouldn’t function unless they paid an additional 2,500 baht ($77.2) per person. Those who refused to pay were denied essential documents needed for health checks, insurance, or visa extensions.

Evidence Submitted

On July 15, Nilubon Pongpayom, founder of the Facebook page “Group of Employers Using Migrant Workers (White Employer Project),” met with DSI Director General Pol. Lt. Col. Yutthana Praedam to provide additional evidence. The documents detailed money laundering operations involving Cambodian officials and documented exactly who received payments and the amounts involved.

Following DSI raids on July 3, nearly 100,000 outstanding applications from Cambodian workers were suddenly approved without the 2,500 baht fee. However, workers who had already paid faced additional extortion of 300-500 baht for subsequent visa processes.

Investigation Progress

The DSI has interviewed 14 witnesses, including money mule account holders, government officials, and business representatives. Investigators have uncovered hundreds of millions of baht in suspicious transactions and identified money trails linked to Cambodian officials.

Thai labor ministry officials questioned so far have denied receiving extortion money, but the DSI continues verifying evidence including money transfers and victim testimonies. The investigation may classify the case as transnational organized crime due to the involvement of foreign state officials.

Systemic Problems

Employer representative Chitsanucha Charuphan reported being told to pay 5,000 baht ($154) per worker to have names added to permit lists when contacting agencies in Cambodia. She refused, citing lack of legal authorization, but noted the system functioned normally after the DSI crackdown.

“We urge relevant authorities to enforce clear laws and procedures,” Charuphan said. “The rules constantly change and lack standardization and transparency. Government hospitals are also refusing health checks because they disagree with Ministry of Labour announcements.”

The case highlights broader issues with Thailand’s migrant worker documentation system, including lack of transparency in fee structures and inadequate oversight of the permit renewal process.

__________

Related article: Major Labor Extortion Scheme Uncovered