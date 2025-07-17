Russian Laser Clinic in Koh Phangan Raided After Customer Burns

KOH PHANGAN — Tourist police raided the LASER ME clinic on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani Province, on Wednesday following complaints that the foreign-owned business was performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures, primarily targeting Russian clients.

The case began when a Russian woman filed a complaint with Koh Phangan tourist police after suffering severe burns, scarring, and inflammation from laser skin treatment at the clinic. When she contacted the establishment seeking compensation, staff refused and threatened her before cutting off communication, prompting her to seek police assistance.

Further investigation revealed numerous other customers had suffered similar damage from the clinic’s services.

Raid Uncovers Unlicensed Operations

During the July 16 raid, police found 43-year-old Thai national Ms. Saitan working as the clinic manager. She admitted the business belonged to Ms. Olesia, a Russian investor who does not reside in Thailand.

The clinic offered various services including laser hair removal, facial laser treatments, oil massage, Russian cupping therapy, and other laser-based beauty treatments—all without proper medical facility licensing.

Financial Details and Charges

Ms. Saitan, employed by Laser Me Co., Ltd., received 25% of monthly revenue as her salary. The clinic served an average of 3-4 customers daily, totaling approximately 600 clients over six months. Monthly revenue averaged 300,000 baht ($9,260), with most customers being foreigners, particularly Russians.

Police charged Ms. Saitan with operating an unlicensed medical facility and practicing medicine without authorization. She was transferred to Koh Phangan Police Station investigators for prosecution.

The case highlights ongoing issues with unlicensed medical tourism operations targeting foreign visitors in Thailand’s popular tourist destinations.

