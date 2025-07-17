Nine Karaoke Staff Charged for Assaulting British Tourist in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI — Police have filed charges against nine karaoke bar employees for assaulting a British tourist following a dispute over service fees, after a viral video of the incident circulated on social media.

The assault occurred on July 16 at approximately 6:00 AM at a karaoke establishment on Sri Donchai Road in Chang Khlan Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai District. Chiang Mai City Police Station investigators quickly identified all nine individuals shown in the viral video as employees of the unlicensed karaoke bar.

Eight of the suspects were brought to the station on July 16: Theerasak, 24; Siladon, 20; Narong, 28; Aphichat, 22; Adisorn, 22; Sakda, 22; Santi, 18; and Somsri, 28. The ninth suspect, Woraphot, 23, was in another province but surrendered himself on July 17.

Dispute Over 20,000 Baht Bill

According to Police Colonel Prachya Thisala, Chief of Chiang Mai City Police Station, the 27-year-old British tourist had been using the karaoke services throughout Tuesday night into the early morning hours. When the establishment presented him with a bill of approximately 20,000 baht ($615), the tourist became upset over the excessive charges, leading to an argument.

The British tourist then attempted to leave the premises to return to his accommodation. However, the nine employees believed he was trying to flee without paying and physically restrained him, demanding payment first. When he refused, the group assaulted him as captured in the viral video.

Unlicensed Operation Discovered

Police investigation revealed that the karaoke bar was operating without proper licensing and was serving alcohol beyond permitted hours. Authorities immediately ordered the establishment to close.

All nine employees have confessed to using force against the tourist. They face charges of jointly assaulting another person.

Police Lieutenant General Kritthapol Yisakorn, Commander of Police Region 5, has ordered all units under his jurisdiction to prevent unscrupulous businesses from damaging the province’s reputation and harming tourists. He has also mandated increased patrols and enhanced security measures to protect both residents and visitors.

