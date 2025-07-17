American Man Busted with Heroin Bound for France at Phuket Airport

PHUKET — A 60-year-old American man was arrested at Phuket International Airport while attempting to smuggle 6.6 kilograms of heroin to France, following an international tip-off to Thai customs authorities.

The arrest resulted from an investigation by the Customs Department’s Investigation and Suppression Division, which received reports from foreign agencies regarding drug trafficking through airports involving an American national in Phuket. Customs officials coordinated with tourist police to conduct a joint investigation.

Investigation teams began surveillance on July 14, tracking the target identified as Mr. Tyler, 60, an American citizen who entered Thailand on July 8 via Tokyo to Suvarnabhumi Airport before traveling to Phuket.

On July 16, officers followed Tyler from his accommodation to Phuket International Airport. During check-in procedures in the terminal lobby, X-ray screening of his luggage revealed suspicious items. The arrest team then identified themselves and conducted a search.

The search uncovered 6.6 kilograms of white powdered heroin concealed in two different methods:

Coffee Mate Containers: 6 packages of heroin wrapped in clear plastic and carbon paper, sealed with brown tape, and hidden inside fake Coffee Mate creamer foil bags within Coffee Mate boxes, weighing approximately 2,600 grams total.

PAOKONG Bags: 4 packages of heroin wrapped in clear plastic and carbon paper, sealed with brown tape, and concealed in PAOKONG brand bags, weighing approximately 4,000 grams total.

The suspect confessed that a French friend had contacted him to help transport the luggage back to France. Tyler’s planned itinerary included flying from Phuket via Qatar Airways to Doha, Qatar, then connecting to Brussels, Belgium, before continuing to France.

Tyler faces charges of attempting to export Category 1 narcotics (heroin) from the Kingdom of Thailand and possession of narcotics without authorization. He has been transferred to Sakhu Police Station investigators for legal proceedings.

