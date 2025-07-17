Pattaya Police Search for Mystery Woman After Swedish Man’s Death

PATTAYA — Police at Pattaya City Station are actively searching for a woman captured on security cameras at a condominium in South Pattaya, suspecting she may be connected to the mysterious death of a Swedish man discovered on July 17.

Authorities discovered the body of a foreign man with severe head wounds in his room at an 8-story condominium building in South Pattaya, Moo 10, Nong Prue Sub-district, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. Officers immediately sealed off the room for forensic examination and prohibited unauthorized access to the crime scene.

The investigation team revealed that the body was found on the 5th floor. The deceased has been identified as Mika, a 38-year-old Swedish national. The naked body was discovered lying on its side next to a bathtub that had been left running and was overflowing with water. Blood contaminated the water, though police observed no signs of forced entry or struggle.

Tenant Scheduled to Move Out

Ms. Thanchanok, 27, the condominium manager, provided information that the deceased had been living alone in the unit since May and was scheduled to move out on July 18.

When she went to check on the Swedish man Thursday afternoon to prepare for cleaning, she found the door locked and received no response despite repeated calls. She noticed the air conditioning was running and water was flooding the floor.

After gaining entry and opening the bathroom door, she was shocked to discover the Swedish man’s body blocking the doorway and immediately notified authorities.

Key Evidence: Woman on Security Footage

The manager told investigators that during the victim’s stay, he frequently brought different women to his room. Crucially, security cameras captured footage of a short-haired woman wearing black clothing entering the deceased’s room for approximately 20 minutes the night before the discovery. The footage shows her leaving the room carrying a bag – currently the only evidence providing leads for investigators.

The woman’s appearance and departure with personal items has made her a person of interest in the case.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamjulla, investigating officer at Pattaya City Police Station, has coordinated with relevant authorities to join the investigation into this case.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding the death, combined with the surveillance footage of the unidentified woman, have prompted an intensive manhunt as police work to determine whether foul play was involved in the Swedish man’s death.

