Double Foreign Tourist Deaths in One Condo Puzzle Pattaya Police

PATTAYA — Police in Pattaya are investigating the mysterious deaths of Swedish and Australian tourists found dead in the same condominium building within two hours on July 17, raising concerns about a potential connection.

At 2:00 p.m., building caretaker Thanyachanok, 27, discovered the body of a Swedish man in a bathroom on the 5th floor of the 8-story condominium in South Pattaya, Moo 10, Nong Prue Sub-district, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. The water tap was still running, and blood was found on the floor, though no signs of struggle were evident.

Just two hours later at 4:00 p.m., the same caretaker found another body – this time Michael Shane, a 54-year-old Australian, face-down in a pool of blood on the 7th floor. A broken glass was found near his left elbow, and numerous medicine bottles were scattered throughout the room. No signs of struggle were found in his room either.

Thanyachanok said friends of the Australian victim had asked her to check on him after being unable to contact him for two days. When she arrived, she found the room locked from inside with a foul odor emanating from within. She immediately sealed the area and contacted authorities.

Advertisement

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saichai Kamchula, investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, confirmed that both bodies have been sent to Pattumkhun Hospital pending family contact. While no direct connection has been established between the two deaths, authorities are not ruling out any possibilities given the unusual timing and location.

“We’re conducting a thorough investigation. Although the cases appear unrelated initially, the fact that both occurred in the same building within hours raises questions that need answers,” police stated.

Advertisement

___________

Related article:

Pattaya Police Search for Mystery Woman After Swedish Man’s Death