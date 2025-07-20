Foreign Tourist Boat Capsizes in Surat Thani Dam, Thai Guide Dies

Officials help Dutch and Belgian tourists board a rescue boat to return to the tourist pier following the boat capsizing incident at Ratchaprapha Dam, Surat Thani Province, on July 20, 2025.

SURAT THANI – A tourist boat carrying 18 people capsized in Ratchaprapha Dam reservoir (Cheow Lan Dam) on Sunday morning, killing a Thai tour guide despite rescue efforts.

The accident occurred just before noon at Moo 3, Khao Phang Subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun District, when strong winds struck the vessel in the popular tourist destination. The boat carried 16 foreign tourists – 5 Belgian and 11 Dutch nationals – along with 2 Thai crew members: a boat driver and tour guide.

All passengers wore life jackets, enabling successful rescue of 17 people who were safely brought to the tourist pier for further assistance. However, tour guide Ms. Tassawan, 44, nearly drowned during the incident and received immediate first aid before transport to Ban Ta Khun Hospital.

Officials assist Dutch and Belgian tourists from the boat capsizing incident at Ratchaprapha Dam, Surat Thani Province, bringing them to temporary shore safety. All 16 tourists were rescued safely on July 20, 2025.
Rescue teams bring all 16 tourists safely to shore after the boat capsizing at Ratchaprapha Dam, Surat Thani Province, though the female guide later died from drowning on July 20.

At 12:30 p.m., Ms. Tassawan, who held a valid tour guide license, died from pulmonary edema caused by drowning. Preliminary investigations indicate the capsizing resulted from unexpected strong winds that struck the vessel while navigating the reservoir. 

Ratchaprapha Dam, also known as Cheow Lan Dam, attracts visitors worldwide for its scenic limestone cliffs and emerald waters. However, the incident site, locally known as “the mountain pass in the reservoir,” is notorious for powerful storm winds believed responsible for the boat overturning.

