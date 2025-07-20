Foreign Tourist Boat Capsizes in Surat Thani Dam, Thai Guide Dies

SURAT THANI – A tourist boat carrying 18 people capsized in Ratchaprapha Dam reservoir (Cheow Lan Dam) on Sunday morning, killing a Thai tour guide despite rescue efforts.

The accident occurred just before noon at Moo 3, Khao Phang Subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun District, when strong winds struck the vessel in the popular tourist destination. The boat carried 16 foreign tourists – 5 Belgian and 11 Dutch nationals – along with 2 Thai crew members: a boat driver and tour guide.

All passengers wore life jackets, enabling successful rescue of 17 people who were safely brought to the tourist pier for further assistance. However, tour guide Ms. Tassawan, 44, nearly drowned during the incident and received immediate first aid before transport to Ban Ta Khun Hospital.

At 12:30 p.m., Ms. Tassawan, who held a valid tour guide license, died from pulmonary edema caused by drowning. Preliminary investigations indicate the capsizing resulted from unexpected strong winds that struck the vessel while navigating the reservoir.

Ratchaprapha Dam, also known as Cheow Lan Dam, attracts visitors worldwide for its scenic limestone cliffs and emerald waters. However, the incident site, locally known as “the mountain pass in the reservoir,” is notorious for powerful storm winds believed responsible for the boat overturning.

