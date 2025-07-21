Thai Monk Crisis: Jealous Woman Exposes 15-Year Affair With Abbot

BANGKOK — A high-ranking Buddhist monk has stepped down from his leadership positions and subsequently disrobed following allegations of a 15-year relationship with a woman, marking the third major scandal to rock Thailand’s monastic community this year.

Phra Dhammawachiratheerakun, who served as abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan and provincial ecclesiastical head of Nakhon Sawan province, submitted his resignation just before midnight on July 19, citing health reasons and negative media coverage that had damaged the monastic community. The resignation took effect from July 18, 2025.

Police Investigation Reveals Long-Term Relationship

Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Lt. Gen. Charoonkiat Pankeo, confirmed that the monk is under investigation for allegedly living with a woman “as husband and wife” for over 15 years. The case came to light when the woman became jealous after discovering the monk had become involved with another woman in recent years.

According to investigative sources, the woman’s jealousy led her to openly display her displeasure and share details of their relationship with others in the community. Local residents became aware of the inappropriate behavior, prompting complaints to the Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Prevention Division and the Buddhism Promotion Center of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Evidence Includes Chat Messages and Photos

Investigators have obtained chat message conversations between the former monk (now using the civilian name Tidsarit) and the woman as evidence of their relationship. While no intimate videos or photos of them sleeping together have been found, other evidence suggests serious violations of monastic discipline.

The evidence includes:

Screenshots of late-night video calls between the pair

Close-up photos of them together alone in rooms

Images showing the former monk wearing civilian clothes and a wig to disguise his identity

Photos of the monk shirtless while the woman embraces him

These images, captured when both were younger, support claims of their long-term relationship despite his monastic status.

Financial Misconduct Under Investigation

Beyond the relationship allegations, the former monk faces potential charges related to financial corruption involving a Buddhist park construction project. The project, ongoing for over 10 years, remained incomplete as hundreds of millions of baht went missing. The renowned Luang Pho Phat, former abbot of Wat Huai Duan, eventually intervened to help complete the construction before his death.

Substantial Assets Under Scrutiny

Authorities are examining the woman’s assets, which include:

Two large houses in Nakhon Sawan’s city district

Multiple vehicles: a white Honda Accord Hybrid, white Toyota Fortuner, and black Toyota Hilux Vigo pickup truck

Expensive jewelry including gold necklaces, diamond necklaces, and rings

Land in Wiang Pa Pao district, Chiang Rai province (reportedly transferred to a famous fortune teller in Lamphun)

Part of Broader Monastic Crisis

This case represents the third major scandal involving senior Thai monks this year. The first involved Phra Khun Yaem, abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom province, who was defrocked over his relationship with a 28-year-old woman named Gen, linked to an online gambling network worth over 800 million baht.

The second major case, known as the “Miss Golf” scandal, involved sexual and financial misconduct by multiple monks and has already resulted in the defrocking of at least 13 individuals.

Multiple Relationships Suspected

Investigators believe the former monk may have had relationships with several other women during his time in the monastic order, potentially using temple funds to support these relationships. The investigation into additional individuals involved is ongoing.

The series of scandals has raised serious concerns about oversight and accountability within Thailand’s Buddhist monastic community, traditionally held in high regard by the Thai public.

