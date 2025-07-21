Taiwan Collaborates with Thailand to Promote Wellness through ‘Go Healthy with Taiwan 2025’

Taiwan has taken a bold step in driving regional wellness innovation with the launch of the ‘2025 Go Healthy with Taiwan’ campaign in Thailand. Spearheaded by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), this campaign encourages Thai public institutions, enterprises, and SMEs to propose pioneering ways to apply Taiwan’s health-focused technologies to local community needs.

The campaign is structured as an open call for proposals across three strategic sectors: Fitness & Sports Technology, Cycling, and Smart Healthcare. Participants will vie for three US$30,000 cash prizes, awarded to the most impactful and innovative proposals. In addition, the top six teams will be invited to Taiwan for an exclusive “Go Healthy Tour”—a curated, immersive experience offering direct access to Taiwan’s dynamic health technology ecosystem. This tour will feature hands-on demonstrations, site visits, and networking opportunities with leading Taiwanese companies, enabling participants to explore collaboration, product integration, and market expansion opportunities firsthand.

The response in Thailand has been extraordinary,” said Ms. Mia Liang, Director of TAITRA Bangkok. “Through this campaign, we are fostering deep, cross-border collaboration that empowers Thai communities with Taiwan’s most innovative wellness solutions—setting a new benchmark for healthier societies in Asia.”

Sectoral Focus Areas:

Fitness & Sports Technology: From AI-enabled training systems to connected workout equipment, Taiwan’s smart fitness innovations are designed to boost personal and population-wide wellness outcomes. Cycling: As a global manufacturing hub for high-performance bicycles and a leader in urban cycling infrastructure, Taiwan champions cycling as a sustainable, health-positive mode of transport. Smart Healthcare: Taiwan’s Medtech sector offers advanced diagnostic platforms, telemedicine capabilities, and wearable technologies that are reshaping healthcare delivery and preventive care models.

Participation is made simple via the SurveyCake platform, designed for ease of submission. Detailed guidelines and case examples—such as Acer’s wearable health monitors already adopted by leading hospitals worldwide—are available on the official campaign website to support proposal development.

Proposal Deadline: August 14, 2025

Campaign Website: https://gohealthy.taiwanexcellence.org/

Press Conference video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnLEOf0iqyk

Join Taiwan in creating a healthier, more resilient future—through innovation, collaboration, and shared purpose.