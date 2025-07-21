Japanese Tourist Warns Of Theft Attempt on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA – A Japanese tourist has issued a warning to fellow travelers after transgender women attempted to steal his gold necklace on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street early Monday morning.

At 4:46 a.m. on July 21, 2025, Pattaya Tourist Police received a request for assistance from a Japanese visitor who reported an attempted theft by transgender women on Walking Street in South Pattaya, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.

The incident occurred in the popular nighttime entertainment district frequented by many tourists. The Japanese man, approximately 30 years old who declined to give his name, told police that while sightseeing along the pedestrian street, a group of transgender women approached him offering services.

“Even though I refused, the transgender women didn’t back away. One came very close, pretending to be affectionate by hugging and touching me all over my body, then moved her hand up around my neck trying to remove my gold necklace. But I realized what was happening and quickly pushed her away,” he said.

He then sought help from nearby police officers, causing the group of transgender women to flee quickly into the crowd of tourists.

However, the Japanese tourist did not file a formal complaint, saying he only wanted to warn other travelers to be cautious of this group, as they might target others. He requested that police review CCTV footage to monitor these criminal groups.

Similar Incident Injures American Tourist

This incident mirrors a recent case involving an American tourist who filed a complaint after being robbed by transgender women in a similar manner, though he was also injured when caught the perpetrator stealing his wallet.

Mr. H. filed a complaint with Deputy Inspector Lieutenant Colonel Chanan Kasornbua at Pattaya City Police Station at 5 AM on July 15, after criminals identified as transgender women stole cash from him in Pattaya Beach Road Soi 6/1.

He reported that while walking in the alley, a transgender woman approached offering services, then pretended to be affectionate while pickpocketing 3,000 baht ($92.60) from his pants pocket. When he caught her, she struck him in the head with a hard object, causing injury, before fleeing the scene.

