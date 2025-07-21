Chinese Tourist Killed by Falling Tree During Storm on Phuket Beach

PHUKET — A Chinese tourist was killed and her husband injured when a tree collapsed onto their beach chairs on Koh Hey (Coral Island) during a sudden windstorm Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on July 20 while the couple was relaxing under a tree on the beach amid strong winds brought by tropical storm “WIPHA.” According to officers from Chalong Police Station, a powerful gust of wind uprooted a tree, which fell directly onto Mrs. Wang, 53, causing severe injuries to her neck, chest, and torso. Her husband sustained only minor injuries from falling branches.

Local tour staff and witnesses quickly transported the couple by boat to Chalong Pier, and they were rushed to Chalong Hospital. However, Mrs. Wang was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. Her body was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.

The tragedy unfolded as the Thai Meteorological Department had issued a weather warning for the influence of tropical storm WIPHA, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds across many parts of the country from July 21–24.

The advisory warned of potential flash floods and water overflows, especially in foothill areas and low-lying regions, and noted that waves in the Andaman Sea could reach 2–4 meters, exceeding 4 meters during thunderstorms.

In response, the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office has been on high alert for flash floods, forest runoff, waterlogging, and rough seas from July 19–24. District emergency centers and local disaster response units were ordered to closely monitor conditions and provide immediate assistance to affected residents.

