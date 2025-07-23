Thailand Downgrades Diplomatic Ties with Cambodia After Another Soldier Loses Leg

BANGKOK — Thailand has downgraded diplomatic relations with Cambodia and recalled its ambassador following another landmine incident that resulted in a Thai soldier losing his leg on Wednesday, as the military prepares contingency war plans amid escalating border tensions.

Thai-Cambodian relations deteriorated further on July 23 after a patrol soldier stepped on a landmine, losing his leg in the latest incident along the disputed border. The Thai military responded by closing two ancient temples in the contested area and shutting down four border checkpoints, while Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as Interior Minister, ordered the diplomatic downgrade.

“The government has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations by recalling the Thai ambassador to Cambodia back to Thailand and sending the Cambodian ambassador to Thailand back to his country as well. We will consider the level of relations further,” Phumtham said.

Latest Incident Claims Another Leg

According to Deputy Defense Minister General Nattapol Nakpanich, the military reported that at 4:55 p.m., a patrol unit member stepped on a landmine in the Huai Bon area at Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

The incident resulted in injuries to five Royal Thai Army personnel, with one soldier sustaining, Sergeant Phichitchai Boonkorat, suffered amputation of his right leg, and four others experiencing chest tightness and tinnitus from the blast concussion, they are now being treated at Nam Yuen Hospital.

Phumtham stated that the Foreign Ministry has already filed a protest letter, emphasizing that the incident involved newly planted mines. “We can prove that when we previously conducted patrols, there were never any mines there. But now these are all newly planted mines occurring within a similar timeframe. Therefore, we have escalated to the most appropriate level of response.”

Pattern of New Mine Plantings

This latest incident follows a July 16 landmine explosion in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province that injured three Thai soldiers, including Private Thanapat Huywan, who lost his left leg.

The Thai military recently briefed military attachés from 47 countries on the situation and investigation findings, confirming that the discovered landmines were newly planted. The Foreign Ministry condemned the act as a clear violation of Thai sovereignty and territorial integrity, breaching fundamental principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter and the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.

Military Escalation and Border Closures

Following the latest incident, Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, ordered escalated countermeasures against Cambodia. These measures include closing Ta Muen Thom Temple and Ta Khwai Temple, as well as shutting down four border checkpoints: Chong Chom, Chong Sai Taku, Chong An Ma, and Chong Sa-ngam.

The Royal Thai Army also condemned the Cambodian side for the incident involving the covert placement of landmines in the border area.

Army Prepares War Contingency Plans

Due to the continuous losses, Army Commander General Pana Klaewplodtook has ordered the 2nd and 1st Army Areas, responsible for the Thai-Cambodian border region, to prepare the “Chakraphong Phuwanat” plan — a war readiness strategy — to address problems along the Thai-Cambodian border.

On July 24, General Pana, accompanied by Lieutenant General Chaipruek Duangpraphat (Deputy Army Chief), Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang (2nd Army Area Commander), and Major General Theeranant Nantkhwang (Military Intelligence Unit Commander), will inspect the Chong An Ma area.

_____