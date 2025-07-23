Thai King and Queen to Visit China for 50th Diplomatic Anniversary

BANGKOK — Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida will make a historic state visit to China later this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Chinese Chargé d’Affaires Wu Zhiwu announced during a celebration event in Bangkok.

The royal visit, eagerly anticipated by the Chinese people, represents a pinnacle moment in the golden jubilee celebrations that have been taking place across Thailand and China throughout July.

Speaking at the “Exclusive Dinner Talk: 50 Years of Thailand-China, The Golden Road: From Now to Forever” event organized by the Matichon Group at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on July 22, Wu emphasized how the relationship has been nurtured by the highest levels of leadership in both countries, particularly the Thai royal family.

In reciprocal diplomatic courtesy, Chinese leadership is also expected to visit Thailand this year as part of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit, highlighting the continued evolution of what has grown from strategic cooperation in 2001 to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership since 2012.

In the Middle of An Ocean of Friendship

The announcement comes as both nations mark five decades of diplomatic ties that began in July 1975, with Wu describing the relationship as one between “good neighbours, good friends, good relatives and good partners” — echoing President Xi Jinping’s words during his 2022 visit to Thailand.

Wu noted that the two countries had jointly organized various commemorative events. In Beijing, China hosted a Thai National Day event in cooperation with the Thai Embassy, while in Bangkok, the Chinese Embassy held an event with the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 30.

Praising Matichon’s “Golden Feast 2025: One Hundred Thai-Chinese Stories” for its diversity and rich content, Wu said: “This event made me feel like I was in the middle of an ocean of friendship.”

Wu emphasized that Thailand and China have weathered global changes and crises together over the past five decades, strengthening their relations and demonstrating their genuine friendship.

Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand

In business relations, Wu highlighted that Charoen Pokphand Group was the first foreign company to invest in China after the reform and opening-up policy. Dhanin Chearavanont’s decision to promote cooperation with China brought in capital, modern technology and service models — a move that has proven visionary fifty years later.

Today, many Chinese companies are seeking strategic cooperation with Thailand, especially in areas such as the digital economy, green development and energy. Huawei, for example, has teamed up with Thai companies to make Thailand the first ASEAN nation to roll out 5G communications.

Numerous Chinese companies have set up operations in Thai industrial zones, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. Many of these companies operate under the motto: “Grow in Thailand, contribute to Thailand.”

Cooperation in International Affairs

Beyond economics, Wu also highlighted strong cooperation in international affairs, noting that both countries share similar positions on many issues. Thailand supports China’s Belt and Road Initiative, while China supports Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model and the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Mechanism. The two countries are also cooperating in the fight against cross-border crime, with remarkable results.

Wu concluded that while fifty years is only a brief moment in history, it represents a source of great pride. “Every step forward in our relations is the result of joint efforts and unwavering determination. The past 50 years spur both countries to move forward and build a common future.”

“We don’t know what obstacles lie ahead, but one thing is clear: China and Thailand will continue to work together shoulder to shoulder on this path, from now until eternity,” Wu said.

