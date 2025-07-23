CP Foods Brings First Authentic French Salami to Thai 7-Eleven Stores

BANGKOK — Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) is launching premium French cold cuts under its Bucher brand at select 7-Eleven stores nationwide starting July 31, marking the first time authentic French salami will be available through Thailand’s convenience store channel.

The Thai food giant will introduce two imported products from renowned French producer Montagne Noire: Bucher Rosette Salami and Bucher Chorizo, retailing at 59 baht per 30-gram pack. The move represents CP Foods’ strategic expansion into the premium ready-to-eat meat segment, targeting urban consumers and international visitors.

Strategic Market Positioning

The launch leverages Bucher’s established position as Thailand’s leading premium sausage brand, extending its portfolio with the new “Classic French Salami” series. The products feature authentic French recipes delivering bold aroma, firm texture, and rich flavor profiles in convenient grab-and-go packaging.

CP Foods is initially targeting high-potential markets including Phuket, Pattaya, and major cities with substantial expatriate and international visitor populations, capitalizing on demand for premium European delicacies.

Distribution Partnership

The convenience store rollout represents a significant channel expansion for premium cold cuts in Thailand’s retail landscape. The partnership with 7-Eleven provides CP Foods access to the country’s most extensive convenience store network, potentially reaching millions of daily customers.

“This marks the first time authentic French salami has been introduced into a convenience store format like 7-Eleven in Thailand,” the company stated, highlighting its strategic move to democratize access to premium imported products.

Product Launch Details

The official launch event took place July 23 at C.P. Tower Silom Building, with H.E. Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, Ambassador of France to Thailand, and Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CP Foods, co-presiding over the ceremony.

As part of the market introduction strategy, both products will be available at promotional pricing of 49 baht per pack from July 31 through August 7, 2025, at participating 7-Eleven outlets—a 17% discount from the regular retail price.

Supplier Credentials

The salami products are manufactured by Montagne Noire, a leading French cold-cut producer recognized for quality, sustainability and social responsibility commitments. Despite industrial-scale operations, the company maintains strong credibility across European and Asian retail networks.

Montagne Noire’s products carry France’s Red Label certification, signifying adherence to elevated production and taste standards backed by consumer validation. This quality assurance aligns with CP Foods’ premium positioning strategy in the Thai market.

The launch reflects broader trends in Thailand’s food retail sector, where consumers are increasingly seeking authentic international products and premium convenience options.

