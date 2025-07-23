Two Interveners Injured in Separate Pattaya Altercations

PATTAYA — Two separate incidents in Pattaya have left local residents injured after intervening in disputes between foreign tourists and local service providers, highlighting ongoing tensions in the popular tourist destination.

The most recent incident occurred at 4:06 a.m. on July 23 in the middle of Soi Buakhao, South Pattaya, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. Police patrol officers from Pattaya City Station and rescue volunteers found a foreign tourist, approximately 50 years old, with a severe head injury and bleeding profusely on the roadside.

According to witnesses, they observed the Western tourist arguing with a transgender sex worker. When locals attempted to intervene and calm the situation, the foreign tourist allegedly became aggressive. A motorcycle taxi driver who tried to help was punched in the face. The driver then retaliated, and other bystanders joined in to assist, resulting in the foreigner falling and sustaining head injuries.

Emergency responders provided first aid before rushing the injured tourist to hospital. Police have collected video evidence from citizens and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

The transgender woman involved, identified as 38-year-old Panya, told police she was trying to escape from the foreign tourist who was pursuing her. She said the motorcycle taxi driver, who was unaware of the situation, simply tried to intervene but was attacked by the foreigner with an object, escalating the conflict.

Anuwat, 25, the motorcycle taxi driver later filed a complaint with police, stating he was one of those attacked by the foreigner first. Meanwhile, the foreign man remains hospitalized at Pattaya Phatmakun Hospital due to his head injuries and is still disoriented, unable to give a statement or travel to file a complaint.

Hotel Security Guard Attacked

In a similar incident on July 21 at 1:06 a.m., a hotel security guard in Central Pattaya was struck in the head and left bloodied while trying to break up a dispute between a foreign tourist and a Thai woman.

Visuwat Kuibutr, 37, a hotel security employee, was attacked by a Thai woman aged approximately 30-40 years whom the foreigner had brought from Pattaya Beach. The dispute arose over disagreement on service fees, with the argument taking place loudly on the third floor of the hotel.

When Visuwat went upstairs to intervene and asked them to move their discussion downstairs to avoid disturbing other guests, the woman became angry, grabbed a mobile phone, and struck him on the head before fleeing.

Both cases remain under police investigation as authorities work to address the escalating tensions in the tourist area.

