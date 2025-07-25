French Tourist Dies at Phi Phi Police Station After Heavy Drinking

KOH PHI PHI — A 55-year-old French tourist was found dead on a sofa at Phi Phi Police Station early Friday morning after being brought there the previous night due to severe intoxication.

Police officers at Phi Phi Police Station were shocked to discover that Mr. David, the French national who had been too drunk to return to his accommodation, had died overnight at the station.

The incident began late on July 24 when Mr. David was found heavily intoxicated after drinking near Slinky Beach. His condition was so severe that he could barely maintain consciousness. Officers initially took him to World Med Hospital on Slinky Soi, but the hospital later contacted police requesting that patrol officers escort him back to his accommodation.

However, the tourist remained unconscious from alcohol consumption, making it impossible for officers to return him to his lodging. Police decided to let David rest at the police station at 10:00 p.m., waiting for him to regain consciousness. The French tourist fell asleep on a sofa in the front area of the station.

At approximately 5:50 a,m. on July 25, Deputy Inspector Lieutenant Aphilak Suwanlikit of Phi Phi Police Station went to check on the man’s condition and ask if he was ready to return to his accommodation. Instead, he discovered that David had stopped breathing.

Police immediately notified the hospital, commanding officers, and relevant authorities to conduct a preliminary autopsy.

The body was transferred to Phi Phi Hospital where investigators and medical staff conducted an initial examination. No signs of foul play were found, but officials are awaiting a detailed medical examination. The French embassy has been contacted to notify the deceased’s relatives.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about tourist safety and alcohol consumption on Thailand’s popular resort islands.

