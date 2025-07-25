Ex-Beckham Villa Among Properties Raided in Koh Samui Crackdown

KOH SAMUI — Thai authorities conducted raids on luxury properties in Koh Samui on July 24, discovering multiple building violations at villas constructed on protected steep terrain, including one formerly owned by football star David Beckham.

The joint task force, operating under the “Samui Model” initiative, targeted developments at Khao Laem Yai in Surat Thani province as part of a broader crackdown on illegal construction and environmental violations on state land.

Multiple Violations Uncovered

The investigation revealed breaches of several laws, including the Hotel Act, Building Control Act, and Environmental Quality Promotion and Conservation Act. Authorities are also examining potential violations of the Foreign Business Act related to nominee ownership arrangements, tax evasion, and employment of undocumented workers.

The multi-agency operation involved the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Forest Protection Unit, Immigration Police, and local Koh Samui officials.

Two Investigation Sites

At the first location in Ban Tai, Maenam sub-district, officials inspected six villas owned by Thai, Chinese, and Russian nationals. The properties, built on slopes ranging from 35-50% gradient at elevations of 50-140 meters above sea level, exceeded the permitted six-meter height limit and violated approved building plans.

The second site featured two villas, including the property previously owned by Beckham, now owned by a French citizen. Both structures exceeded height restrictions and were constructed on slopes steeper than 50%, violating regulations that require at least 75% of such terrain to remain undeveloped.

Legal Action Expected

Colonel Dusit Kasornkaew, leading the inspection team, confirmed that authorities have documented violations and begun evidence collection for prosecution. The case will be referred to Surat Thani Provincial Police for criminal investigation.

If government officials are found complicit in the violations, the matter will be forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission for potential legal action.

The raids represent Thailand’s intensified efforts to combat illegal development in environmentally sensitive areas, particularly targeting luxury properties that cater to wealthy foreign buyers.

