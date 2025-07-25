ROCTEC: Hello LED Deal Amendment Approved, THB 0.0165 Dividend Declared

Bangkok – 25 July 2025 – ROCTEC Global Public Company Limited (“ROCTEC”) announced the resolutions of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 24 July 2025. All agenda items were duly acknowledged and approved, including a key resolution to amend the share purchase agreement of Hello Bangkok LED Co., Ltd. (“Hello LED”) between ROCTEC and Plan B Media Public Company Limited (“PLANB”), which constitutes a connected transaction. Shareholders also approved the dividend payment from the Company’s operating results for the fiscal year 2024/25.

Key amendments to the agreement include the extension of the transaction period and the introduction of a non-refundable deposit condition. The long-stop date has been extended to 13 August 2027. Under the revised terms, PLANB is required to place a non-refundable deposit of up to THB 240mn, which will be deducted from the purchase price upon completion of the transaction. However, if the agreed conditions are not met, ROCTEC reserves the right to retain the deposit. The transaction value remains unchanged at THB 2,000mn as stipulated in the original agreement.

ROCTEC maintains a strong financial position, with cash on hand exceeding THB 1,800mn as of the end of the first quarter of 2025 (31 March 2025) and remains a debt-free company. This reflects the Company’s effective liquidity management and provides the flexibility to pursue investments or business expansion without reliance on external financing.

Strategically, ROCTEC continues to focus on its core ICT business, aiming to deliver stable and sustainable regional growth to reward long-term shareholder confidence.

The Company also announced a dividend payment of THB 0.0165 per share, totalling up to THB 134mn. This represents a 50% payout ratio of net profit after corporate income tax and legal reserves, reflecting confidence in the Company’s strong financial position and resilient performance. The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend is set for 6 August 2025, with the dividend payment scheduled for 22 August 2025. This marks another important milestone in the Company’s vision to deliver “stable and sustainable returns” alongside continued growth in the ICT sector.

Mr. Wei Sam Lam, Chief Executive Officer of ROCTEC, stated:

“The amendment to the Hello LED transaction is a technical adjustment that has limited implications and does not interfere with our core business strategy, which continues to prioritise ICT solutions expansion in both Thailand and Hong Kong. We remain committed to delivering stable and sustainable returns to our shareholders.”