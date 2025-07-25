Thai Police Arrest French Men in Separate Cases: Child Abuse, Drug Crime

BANGKOK/PHUKET — Immigration police have arrested two French nationals in separate serious criminal cases. The first involves a man who allegedly lured Thai women to facilitate child abuse, while the second is a suspected drug trafficker fleeing charges in France.

Child Abuse Case

Immigration Office 1 investigated a tip from a TikTok reviewer who reported suspicious behavior by a 40-year-old French national named Jean Andre, suspected of sexually abusing children.

The suspect allegedly used popular dating applications in Thailand to target Thai women, specifically focusing on Western-oriented single mothers with young daughters. After establishing relationships, he would arrange meetings at luxury condominiums in Bangkok and Pattaya.

During these encounters, Jean Andre allegedly exploited opportunities when alone with the children to commit sexual abuse, remove clothing, take photographs, and record videos, storing the material in private photo applications on his devices. Multiple victims have been identified.

Arrest and Evidence

Following intelligence reports about the suspect’s location, officers conducted surveillance and arrested Jean Andre, who was found without proper identification documents. A search of his accommodation revealed two mobile phones containing hundreds of files showing child abuse images involving girls aged 6-13 years, including both Thai and foreign children.

Biometric system checks revealed that Andre had entered Thailand in 2022 but was currently staying illegally after his permitted stay expired.

Jean Andre has been charged with possessing child pornography for sexual purposes and illegal overstay. He was transferred to Thonglor Police Station and denied bail due to being considered a serious public threat with no valid visa or permanent address.

Investigators have identified some victims from the videos and are expanding the investigation to determine if others were involved in procuring victims or if additional accomplices exist.

Drug Trafficking Case

The Royal Thai Police and Immigration Office received coordination from the French Embassy regarding a French national who is a key member of a drug trafficking gang wanted by French authorities for drug possession and unauthorized trafficking.

The suspect, 22-year-old Mr. Bachir, fled to Phuket Province to evade arrest. Upon capture, Bachir confessed to serving as a drug courier, smuggling narcotics to customers in France.

Authorities are coordinating with the French Embassy to proceed with extradition under the bilateral treaty for transferring criminal suspects.

Both cases highlight Thailand’s ongoing efforts to combat international crimes involving foreign nationals and protect vulnerable victims.

