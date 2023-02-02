Cambodia continues to pursue independent foreign policy: FM

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said that the country continued to pursue an independent foreign policy in light of the fierce competition and uncertainties in international relations.

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Cambodia continued to pursue an independent foreign policy that upholds its core interests, guarantees sovereignty and peace, and boosts economic ties, Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said Wednesday.

Sokhonn, who is also a deputy prime minister, made the remarks while briefing the National Assembly’s Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Information and Media on “Cambodia’s Foreign Policy in the New Context of World Order.”

“Over the last five years, the world has continued to evolve to an international system with a global, multipolar and complicated nature,” he said. “This evolution has led to profound, rapid, uncertain and precarious transformations.”

On international and regional contexts, he highlighted the rivalry of superpowers with a myriad of security, economic and development alliance and initiatives across the regions, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On domestic front, he cited Cambodia’s successful control of COVID-19, great accomplishments of its ASEAN chairmanship in 2022, active and sincere endeavors in the capacity of ASEAN Chair and Special Envoy to address the Myanmar issue.

Sokhonn also underlined a set of foreign policies to which the kingdom will continue to adhere, in light of the fierce competition and uncertainties in the international relations.

Among them are the upholding of Cambodia’s core interests in compliance with the constitution; a proactive diplomacy to guarantee sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, peace and socio-economic development; the implementation of an independent foreign policy in line with the objectives and principles of the charters of the United Nations and ASEAN; and the strengthening of economic ties with both existing and new partners.