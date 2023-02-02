“I’m Definitely Not Going To Miss It.” Chonthicha Jangrew Removed Her EM

Political activist turned Move Forward Party MP candidate Chonthicha Jangrew removed her EM tracking anklet on Thursday after wearing it for nearly a year.

The Criminal Court finally permitted Chonthocha and at least two other political activists facing various political charges to lead a life free of electronic tracking anklet on Wednesday.

She credits to move to two factors: the ongoing call for justice reform by hunger strikers Tawan and Bam and the court decision earlier this week to allow actress Savika Chaiyadej who’s facing defrauding charges to remove her tracking anklet.

“I’m definitely not going to miss it since I had to wear it even before any verdict has been made,” Chonthicha told Khaosod English shortly after the removal on Thursday. “This shouldn’t have happened.”

Chonthicha faces two lese majese charges plus around 20 sedition charges.

Who is Chonthicha Jaengraew