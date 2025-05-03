What Pet Owners Need to Know About New Bangkok Rules

BANGKOK — Residents in Bangkok will not be forced to give up their animals despite new limits on the number of pets per household due to the upcoming Animal Control Ordinance, effective January 10, 2026, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has reassured.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej announced preparations for enforcement of the new BMA Ordinance on Animal Control (2024) during a press conference at City Hall on May 2, 2025.

The press conference included key stakeholders: Sitthaphon Iamsusut, Director of the Veterinary Public Health Department; Chanya Phasupong from the Animal Welfare Association under Royal Patronage; and Roger Lohanan, Secretary General of the Thai Animal Protection Association.

Published in the Royal Gazette on January 15, 2025, the ordinance will take effect on January 10, 2026, after a 360-day grace period. It designates Bangkok as a regulated area for keeping or releasing mammals, birds, aquatic animals, amphibians, reptiles, and dangerous or poisonous animals.

Existing Pet Owners Protected

“Many people are worried about the ordinance specifying that households or condominium units can keep 2 or 3 pets, with a maximum of 6 depending on area size. I want to clarify that this law isn’t retroactive—if you’re already keeping pets when it takes effect on January 10, 2026, you won’t be affected. There’s no need to worry or abandon your pets—continue caring for them until they naturally pass away,” Deputy Governor Tavida stated.

She explained the ordinance stems from the Bangkok Governor’s animal welfare policies, specifically:

P137: Lifetime pet registration to prevent abandonment

P138: Systematic management of stray animals to control population growth, prevent rabies, and promote rehoming to reduce new pet acquisitions

Animal Limits Based on Property Size

The regulations establish clear limits for keeping animals on private property in Bangkok:

Large mammals (cows, buffaloes, horses, deer): Maximum 1 animal per 200 square meters

Small mammals (goats, sheep, pigs, ponies): Maximum 3 animals per 200 square meters

Poultry (chickens, ducks, geese): Maximum 1 per 4 square meters

Large birds (e.g., ostriches): Maximum 1 per 50 square meters

Small birds: Maximum 5 per 1 square meter

Different regulations apply to businesses keeping animals in numbers exceeding these limits, with additional public health protections in place.

Public Area Exceptions

Deputy Governor Tavida explained that the ban on keeping or releasing animals in public areas of Bangkok is subject to exceptions. These include:

For the treatment or immunization of animals against disease For certain activities in designated public areas where the BMA has officially permitted the presence of animals for a certain period For relocation purposes involving the animal owner For government-related animal activities and for the release of animals for charitable or traditional ceremonial purposes

Pet Owner Responsibilities

Pet owners must:

Provide safe, species-appropriate housing with sufficient space, light, food, water, ventilation, and waste disposal

Keep facilities clean to avoid foul odors or unsanitary conditions

Vaccinate animals, segregate those suspected of illness, and notify relevant veterinary authorities

Keep animals under control (dangerous species must be kept in cages with clear warnings)

Allow animals to display natural behavior

Prevent animals from injuring or disturbing others

Dispose of dead animals properly to avoid pollution or health risks

Follow instructions from health departments and municipal regulations

Dog and Cat Ownership Limits

The number of dogs and cats allowed depends on property size:

Condominiums/rental units (20-80 square meters): Maximum 1 pet

Condominiums/rental units (over 80 square meters): Maximum 2 pets

Land up to 20 square wah (approximately 80 square meters): Maximum 2 pets

Land between 20-50 square wah: Maximum 3 pets

Land between 50-100 square wah: Maximum 4 pets

Land over 100 square wah: Maximum 6 pets

If owners exceed these limits before the ordinance takes effect on January 10, 2026, they must notify their district office by April 9, 2026. Failure to report may result in inspection and enforcement.

In cases where animals exceed the limit for health hazard establishments such as farms, pet shops, pet cafes, pet grooming salons, or pet hotels, owners must comply with the relevant health hazard regulations.

Mandatory Pet Registration

All dog and cat owners in Bangkok are required to register their animals, obtain a pet passport, and have them microchipped within 120 days of birth or within 30 days of bringing the animal to Bangkok. This process can be completed by either the owner or an authorized representative.

The BMA emphasized that microchip identification is essential as it stores important data, not only for recovering lost pets but also for monitoring vaccinations, particularly rabies vaccinations, which are vital for public safety.

Additionally, pet ID cards will promote animal welfare by enabling access to health screenings, participation in public activities, and free vaccinations, all improving animals’ quality of life.

Registration must be submitted to relevant officials at authorized registration offices such as the Veterinary Department, Health Department, or District Offices.

Required documents include:

Owner’s national ID card

House registration document for the pet’s residence

Relevant supporting documents

Letter of consent from the landlord (if renting)

Rabies vaccination certificate (if available)

Sterilization certificate from a veterinarian (if applicable)

Power of attorney letter (if applicable)

Support from Animal Welfare Groups

Chanya Phasupong explained that the Animal Welfare Association had been proposing pet registration to the BMA since 2022, and the initiative has now been implemented in 2025. However, the association hopes the BMA will also extend the system to animal shelters and breeding farms.

Roger Lohanan pointed out that Bangkok currently has many stray dogs and cats, mainly because people abandon animals without identification. Microchipping could help solve this problem by linking animals to their registered owners.

“A good law doesn’t have to please everyone; that’s impossible. What matters is effective enforcement,” Lohanan added. “This law doesn’t hurt responsible owners. If someone raises 10-20 animals responsibly without disturbing others, they have nothing to fear. But even a single, poorly cared for pet can cause problems.”

____________