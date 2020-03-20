Finance Ministry Says Covid-19 Treatment for Foreigners is Free

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Finance on Thursday has confirmed that foreign visitors who were treated for COVID-19 in the country will be able to claim back medical expenses from Thai hospitals.

The ministry’s confirmation also extends to foreigners who were placed under investigation pending COVID-19 test results.

“Thais and foreigners, including expatriates, who are covered by Thailand’s welfare scheme, can claim medical expenses for the amount that exceeds the limit of the welfare scheme,” confirmed Poomisak Aranyakasemsuk, director-general of the Finance Ministry’s Comptroller Department.

“The Ministry of Public Health will work out the details of who, among non-Thais, are eligible to claim medical expenses and how much, ” said Poomisak.

Poomisak said the Comptroller Department has given the green light to the Public Health Ministry to pay a 1,500 baht (46 U.S. dollars) risk allowance for each working shift of eight hours and a 1,000 baht (31 U.S. dollars) meeting allowance to officials tasked with monitoring, investigating, preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19 dating back to January.

Public officials, including nurses, medical scientists and technicians, will be eligible for a risk allowance of 1,000 baht (31 U.S. dollars) per working shift of eight hours.