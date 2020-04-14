BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Board of Investment of (BOI) on Monday approved more measures to soften the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, including steps to encourage rapid investment in the manufacturing of medical equipment.

“In the face of the unprecedented situation resulting from the virus outbreak, we have taken a range of measures to address the urgent needs of affected business sectors,” said Duangjai Asawachintachit, secretary-general of the BOI, while attending a board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok.

The measures for the medical sector aim to enable a rapid response to the situation, while paving the way for longer-term development, said Duangjai.

Duangjai also said the BOI has also approved in accelerating investment in production of medical equipment and supplies.

Support will also be given for the modification or transformation of existing production lines to boost availability of medical supplies, Duangjai told a press conference held online to respect social distancing rules.