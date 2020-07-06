20 Mil. Thais to Spend On Domestic Tourism in Rest of 2020

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — One-third of Thailand’s population, accounting for no less than 20 million Thais, is forecast to take leisure trips within the country during the second half of this year, said an executive academic on Sunday.

The number of domestic tourists will largely increase to no less than one-third of the population with cash flows throughout the country being forecast to amount up to 50 billion baht (about 1.6 billion U.S. dollars), according to Thanawat Pholvichai, rector of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Domestic tourism will resume and raise earnings from now until the end of the year, following the gradual easing of restrictions in the pandemic situation, with each Thai traveler being expected to spend 2,000 baht (about 64.28 U.S. dollars) to 3,000 baht (about 96.43 U.S. dollars) per trip, said Thanawat.

That is partly due to the government’s “Shared Happiness” domestic tour campaigns, for which some 22 billion baht (about 720 million U.S. dollars) in funding is provided, according to the university rector.

Those who may have earlier preferred overseas trips will likely turn to domestic travels instead, he said.

The government-promoted domestic tour packages are providing partial financial aid for expenditure at hotels and restaurants for each domestic traveler to varied tourist spots throughout the country.