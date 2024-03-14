Nara Group Expands Food Delivery with Grab; Aims for 23% Growth

BANGKOK – Nara Group, a renowned premium restaurant group in Thailand, celebrates its 20th anniversary by partnering with GrabFood, Thailand’s No.1 food delivery platform, to enter the food delivery market for the first time.

The collaboration aims to expand a broader customer base, particularly appealing to the digitally inclined younger generation through promotional campaigns and discounts, as well as expatriates and international travelers with a fondness for Thai cuisine. The group anticipates a significant 23% growth in revenue, with a targeted increase in online channel sales contribution by 10-15% within this year.

Yumi Kiengsiri, Chief Marketing Officer of Nara Group, stated, “Following the tremendous success of our flagship brand, ‘Nara Thai Cuisine,’ consistently awarded the Thai Select certification by the Ministry of Commerce for over 5 years and the Michelin Guide recognition for our Erawan branch since 2018, we are committed to bringing premium-quality Thai cuisine to an even larger audience, especially the younger generation.

Our strategy involves expanding our presence in the delivery market, capitalizing on the success of brands within our portfolio, such as CO LIMITED, a Thai street food restaurant with bold flavors, and Ang Morr, our new modern-style Chinese restaurant. Through collaboration with GrabFood, a dominant player in Thailand’s food delivery, we aim to capture the hearts of young consumers.

This partnership is poised to increase our sales revenue by 23%, equivalent to approximately THB 50 – 80 million, and elevate the online sales contribution from a mere 2% to a targeted 10-15%.”

“In commemoration of our group’s 20th anniversary, we are expanding our business this year with a heightened focus on online channels and food delivery platforms. Our goal is to make premium Thai cuisine more accessible to a broader audience, including young generations, working professionals, and international travelers. We aim to provide them with a convenient way to savor the delightful flavors of Nara Group’s restaurants at their fingertips,” added Yumi.

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Senior Director – Commercial and Marketing at Grab Thailand, stated, “This strategic collaboration between GrabFood and Nara Group underscores our commitment to offering our users delectable and high-quality food choices. Nara Group brings together its well-established brands like Nara Thai Cuisine, CO LIMITED, and the newly introduced Ang Morr, with their delightful flavors guaranteed by our #GrabThumbsUp, on our platform.

Beyond targeting the younger generation, both brands will play a vital role in promoting Thai cuisine among expatriates and foreign tourists. This initiative mirrors the Thai government’s push to promote ‘Soft Power’ through Thai cuisine and truly represents a synergistic partnership that leverages the strengths of both parties.”

To celebrate the partnership, Nara Group and Grab are launching limited-time promotions starting on March 15th onwards. This includes providing a free 185ml can of Coca-Cola with food orders from Nara Group’s restaurants via GrabFood (limited to 10,000 cans in total).

Additionally, customers can enjoy a 20% discount (up to 80 Baht) by entering the code “THUMBSUP” when ordering food from all Nara Group restaurants on GrabFood.

