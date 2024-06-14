FC Barcelona and EBC Financial Group to Establish Official Foreign Exchange Partnership for the Next 3.5 Years

EBC is the official partner of FC Barcelona in the field of foreign exchange.

Operations cover Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

EBC was founded in London. which is the financial centre and has a branch in Bangkok.

In April 2024, FC Barcelona and EBC Financial Group (EBC), a financial services group, are pleased to announce their partnership in the foreign exchange sector across multiple regions for 3.5 years. This partnership designates EBC as FC Barcelona’s official Partner in Foreign Exchange, with coverage extending to regions including APAC, LATAM, the Middle East, and Africa.

This collaboration marks an important step in the growth of EBC, allowing the brand to reach fans of the legendary football club Barcelona (FC Barcelona) around the world. Under this exclusive agreement, EBC is granted the unique privilege to engage in specialized business activities within the foreign exchange domain. The partnership encompasses a range of services, including foreign exchange transactions, trading, brokering (including CFDs), and advisory services.

Statement by Samuel Hertz, APAC Director of Operations at EBC Financial Group and David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd:

“Even though EBC is only four years old, we’ve only grown because we demand the best from ourselves and the industry. We’ve delved deep into FC Barcelona’s storied history, learning from their culture of mentorship where the experienced guide the new, and the new inspire the younger, creating a continuum of growth and excellence. This isn’t just a partnership; it’s a shared journey towards greatness, embodying a culture where success is not just about winning but about fostering values, nurturing talent, and contributing positively to society.

We’re inspired by Barca’s way of doing things, their culture where veterans nurture newcomers, passing on wisdom and passion. Our choice of FC Barcelona as a partner is deliberate and profound; it’s about learning from the best and embedding their ethos of teamwork, respect, and ambition into our DNA,” stated Samuel Hertz, APAC Director of Operations at EBC Financial Group.

David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited, the UK subsidiary of EBC Financial Group added, “Being able to forge a partnership with such a strong and respected brand as FC Barcelona underlines the groups ambition to always push ourselves to the highest levels of achievement as possible.

EBC Financial Group has firms regulated in the UK by the FCA, Australia by ASIC and the Caymans by CIMA – all highly respected global centres in financial markets – this partnership with FC Barcelona underlines our efforts to align and partner with the best in all aspects.”

Statement by Juli Guiu, Marketing Area Vice President at FC Barcelona:

“This partnership coincides with FC Barcelona’s global expansion plan in recent years, I’m sure that this will help the Club open up a wealth of opportunities in the financial sector through these 3.5 years of partnership with the well-renowned EBC Financial Group.

With the untapped potentials we see in the Asia Pacific region, as well as the growing economies in South & Central America, Mexico, Africa, and Middle East, we’re excited to build more connections with brands, partners, supporters, and Culers in these regions.”

Through this alliance, EBC is set to innovate and inspire, drawing on the club’s rich cultural heritage and passionate fanbase to cultivate meaningful engagement and establish a lasting presence in key regions with a brand-new audience, fostering connections with a vibrant, global community that transcend traditional market boundaries. It is also an unparalleled opportunity to bring FC Barcelona closer to its partners, supporters, and Culers in these regions, alongside its global expansion strategy to grow and continue to lead the industry via exploring the right partners in different sectors.

EBC Financial Group, founded in the esteemed financial centre of London, is a comprehensive financial services group renowned for its expertise in online trading, asset management and investment consultation.

With offices strategically located in prominent financial centres, such as London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, the Cayman Islands, Singapore, Bangkok, Limassol, and more, EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional and institutional investors worldwide. Known for its institutional-grade trading environment, the group provides tailor-made financial brokerage, trading services, and an extensive array of investment solutions.

A signing event to commemorate this significant milestone between the Club and EBC will be held at the revamped Spotify Camp Nou at a later date.