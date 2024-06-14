Thai Govt Updates on Business Facilitation Law Reforms to Boost Confidence

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stated on Friday that one of government’s agendas is to boost FDIs especially through improving the ease of doing business in Thailand.

“Today, I was briefed on investment facilitation in 2 sectors namely film industry, including organizing of entertainment events, and food, drugs and medical equipment industry. Not only are we committed to easing procedures and providing incentives for the film industry but also to reducing the processing time for registration for the food, drugs and medical equipment industry,” he said.

On June 14, 2024, Mr. Thongthong Chandarangsu, Chairman of the Committee on Legal Reforms for Ease of Doing Business (KPT), held a press conference at Government House on the progress made in improving the ease of doing business laws.

This update followed a report to the Prime Minister and was attended by Ms. Onfah Vejjachiva, Secretary General of the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission (OPDC), Dr. Narong Apikulvanich, Secretary General of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Mr. Kultep Narula, President of the Foreign Film Production Executives Association.

Mr. Thongthong explained that six months ago, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered a review of laws and regulations that hinder business, especially those that could affect important government policies. The aim is to make doing business more effective, build confidence and improve international competitiveness in three key areas. Progress is as follows:

Preparations to release laws to facilitate foreign film productions and music festivals. The foreign film production industry in Thailand is estimated at 7 billion baht annually, with potential growth to 15-20 billion baht. The Ministry of Labor is working on three initiatives:

Exempting Chinese nationals from foreign inspection when entering the country with a film production team, provided they can present a certificate from the Film and Video Review Committee, simplifying the process of applying for a work permit.

Amend the Ministerial Regulations on the Application, Issuance and Notification of Work Permits for Foreign Workers to allow designated coordinators to obtain work permits on behalf of foreign film crews. This is expected to be completed by August.

Inclusion of government-sponsored music festivals and concerts as urgent or special events, allowing performances of up to 15 days without the need for a work permit, to reduce barriers for foreign artists performing in Thailand.

Establish a Border Trade Service Center (One Stop Service: OSS) in Nong Khai Province, streamline processes and develop electronic systems for import-export management and inspection. This will reduce the workload for staff. The Cabinet decided on 7 May 2024 that the Customs Department should lead the establishment of the OSS center in Nong Khai by 1 October 2024.

Amending the schedule of the Foreign Business Act, 1999. The Department of Business Development is proposing the exemption of 10 businesses from needing foreign business licenses, such as telecommunications services for Type 1 telecommunications licenses and petroleum drilling services. Public consultations have been held, and the amendments are expected to be completed by August.

In addition, the Office of the Council of State has submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat the proposals of the Legal Development Committee to amend the Foreign Transactions Act as a further way of updating the Act.