BDMS Wellness Clinic Expands to Phuket, Boosting Andaman Wellness Tourism

PHUKET — BDMS Wellness Clinic, Thailand’s leading preventive healthcare provider, has announced a significant collaboration with Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Laguna Phuket to launch BDMS Wellness Clinic Laguna Phuket.

The newest branch of BDMS Wellness Clinic aims to enhance wellness tourism and reinforce BDMS Wellness Clinic’s leadership in developing the wellness economic corridor in the Andaman region.

On June 20, 2024, three key business partners shared their visions for the future of wellness tourism in Phuket, marking a significant step forward in the development of the Andaman Wellness Economic Corridor project.

The collaboration is led by Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited; Narintara Boonjongcharoen, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Group 6; and Mr. Ho Kwon Ping, Chairman of the Board and Executive Chairman of the Group, Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited.

Tanupol discussed the growth of the medical tourism industry in Thailand. He stated that in 2019, before the global tourism industry was halted due to the spread of the virus, Thailand’s medical tourism market was ranked 7th in the world with a value of 17 billion US dollars, or more than 610 billion baht.

He further noted that medical tourism in Thailand has gradually recovered from 2020 to 2022, with a growth rate of up to 36%.

“The construction of the new clinic in Laguna Phuket will be a testament to our commitment to making Phuket a leading health destination in Thailand and the Andaman region. This aligns with the approval of the new Medical Treatment Visa, valid for 1 year, to meet the needs of foreign tourists seeking healthcare and medical treatment. For those who want to relax amidst the beautiful nature and sea of Phuket, BDMS Wellness Clinic specializes in world-class preventive healthcare and personalized wellness programs,” he said.

Mr. Ho Kwon Ping shared his vision that Phuket holds tremendous potential as a wellness destination. Our collaboration aims to provide luxury wellness services that will attract tourists globally, significantly contributing to the local economy.

“We envision Phuket as a leading global wellness destination, blending world-class tourism facilities with BDMS Wellness Clinic’s innovative wellness programs,” he said.

Narintara said the BDMS Group’s goal is to deliver the highest quality preventive and rejuvenating services. The BDMS Wellness Clinic Laguna Phuket will cater not only to tourists but also to the local community, ensuring comprehensive wellness coverage across Phuket and the Andaman region,” Dr. Narintara remarked.

Strategic Vision for Wellness Tourism in Phuket

Holistic Wellness Offerings: The clinic will feature a diverse range of wellness services, including yoga and meditation retreats, traditional Thai healing practices, fitness programs, nutritional counseling, and spa treatments using locally sourced, natural ingredients.

Sustainability Commitment: Emphasizing sustainable practices, the clinic aims to protect Phuket’s natural environment and cultural heritage, linking true wellness to environmental health.

Community Engagement: By actively engaging with local businesses and organizations, the clinic aims to foster economic growth, cultural exchange, and social development.

Collaboration and Innovation: The clinic seeks partnerships with leading experts and organizations to create cutting-edge wellness programs, setting new industry standards.

Education and Awareness: Offering workshops, seminars, and retreats, the clinic aims to empower individuals with knowledge and tools for healthier lifestyles.

Contribution to Wellness Tourism

The BDMS Wellness Clinic Laguna Phuket is set to play a crucial role in promoting health and medical tourism in Thailand. This initiative aims to attract international visitors, boost the local economy, and create more job opportunities by positioning Phuket as a comprehensive healthcare center.

The clinic will offer various services, including preventive check-ups, vitamin therapy, hormone screening, and facial treatments, integrating traditional Thai hospitality with advanced medical science.

Economic Impact

The collaboration between BDMS Wellness Clinic, Bangkok Hospital Phuket, and Laguna Phuket is expected to significantly impact Phuket’s economy by attracting high-spending wellness tourists, creating job opportunities, and promoting sustainable practices that benefit the local community and environment.

