Italian Premium Toothpaste Brand Marvis Celebrates 10 Years in Thailand

BANGKOK — Luxury Italian toothpaste brand Marvis is marking a significant milestone this month as it celebrates a decade of presence in the Thai market with an exclusive fashion campaign featuring ten prominent Thai celebrities.

The campaign, titled “Marvis Thailand 10th Anniversary,” showcases personalities from diverse fields including entertainment, arts, and business, all united by their bright smiles and loyalty to the premium oral care brand that has built a global following over its 60-year history.

Isriya Kuhapremkit, Founder and Business Development Director of Prestige Selection Co., Ltd., the official Thai distributor for Marvis, reflected on the brand’s journey in Thailand since its 2015 launch.

“When we introduced Marvis to Thailand, the market was saturated with toothpaste brands offering similar benefits,” Kuhapremkit explained. “We wanted to deliver something beyond basic oral hygiene—a complete sensory experience with distinctive packaging that made Marvis one of the few toothpaste brands customers actually want to photograph and share.”

The strategy appears to have paid off. According to company representatives, Marvis Thailand experienced steady growth during its first five years before accelerating rapidly in the second half of the decade, garnering multiple industry awards along the way.

The anniversary campaign features a diverse group of Thai celebrities who have become brand loyalists, including artist and singer Popetorn Soonthornyanakij, actress Nittha Kuhapremkit, and VJ-actress Viritipa Pakdeeprasong. Other notable faces include Jinny Emsika, heiress and former Kamikaze artist; fashion model Mali Coates;

After You dessert café owner Gulapat Kanokwatanawan; acclaimed portrait artist Somneuk Klangnok; travel photographer Benjaphorn Sukmuang; Thai-British model Liam John Ward; and fitness coach John Lizcano.

Each personality will share their personal “Marvis Moments” as part of the campaign, reinforcing the brand’s longstanding philosophy that “even the two minutes spent brushing your teeth should be joyful,” encapsulated in their slogan “Fulfill A Moment Of Pure Pleasure.”

The luxury toothpaste, particularly known for its signature Piperita (mint) variety, has cultivated a premium image through sophisticated packaging and a distinctive refreshing quality that promises long-lasting fresh breath.

Mali Coates, who has been promoting this campaign with the media, said that Marvis is not only a quality toothpaste with loyal customers in Thailand—people who start using Marvis tend to continue using it consistently. Additionally, with its beautiful tube design, it serves as a decorative item in the bathroom. The 10-year anniversary campaign makes Marvis fans even more eager to collect the entire collection.

The “Marvis Thailand 10th Anniversary” fashion set is currently being featured on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Consumers can purchase Marvis products through the brand’s Line Official account (@MarvisThailand), e-commerce platforms including Shopee and Lazada, or at upscale retailers such as Tops, Gourmet Market, Villa Market, EVEANDBOY, and KIS Beauty.

