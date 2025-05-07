LIXIL Named Preferred Supplier for Banyan Group Phuket Residences

The new collaboration brings Industry Leading Strengths to Enhance Quality of Life in Phuket’s Most Desirable Locations, with LIXIL power brands – American Standard, GROHE, and INAX – Focusing on Health & Well-Being and Sustainability Trends

Bangkok, Thailand, May 07, 2025 – LIXIL, a maker of pioneering water and housing products, is pleased to announce its latest collaboration with Banyan Group Residences, one of Asia’s most celebrated property developers and a multiple winner at the prestigious International Property Awards. This collaboration brings world-class technologies and high-quality products to residents, featuring three LIXIL global power brands: American Standard, GROHE, and INAX.

Owning a vacation home in Phuket, Thailand, by Banyan Group Residences which includes Banyan Trees Residences, Laguna Lakelands, Laguna Residences, Angsana Residences, Garrya Residences and more is the ultimate choice for those seeking a private, luxury community in one of the most sought-after locations in the world. It is to be part of an exclusive community with privileged access to a carefully curated range of amenities, personalized services, and one-of-a-kind experiences, ensuring a lifestyle filled with effortless luxury and convenience.

With 30 years of pioneering hospitality experience, Banyan Group Residences builds on a legacy of unwavering commitment to excellence. Residents enjoy the benefits of the brand’s established reputation, award-winning properties, for exceptional experiences and world-class service.

LIXIL is honored to have been selected to be part of this grand vision with Banyan Group Residences, to thoughtfully enhance the finest experiences for resident wellness and enjoyment in stunning surroundings. This vision prioritizes health and well-being by thoughtfully selecting elements that harmonize physical comfort with aesthetic beauty. Personal wellness sanctuaries, with award-winning designs and advanced showering and hygiene technologies, for residents to relax, recharge, or rejuvenate themselves – setting a new benchmark for fine properties in Phuket.

Wiwat Surapattananon, Leader Thailand, LIXIL Water Technology, stated, “LIXIL is thrilled to be collaborating with Banyan Group Residences. It brings the strengths of two industry leaders together to redefine living excellence at the most sought-after properties in Phuket. LIXIL is proud to be part of this grand effort, and we are committed to delivering exceptional living experiences through our global power brands: American Standard, one of the most iconic brands in the global sanitary ware industry with 150 years of history and celebrating its 56th anniversary in Thailand in 2025; GROHE, our leading global brand infused with German-engineering that delivers complete premium bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings; and INAX, a Japanese brand that emphasizes on living well through innovative sanitaryware and artistic ceramic tiles.”

Niphon Kitisook, Vice President of Development, Group Property Development, Banyan Group, remarked, “Banyan Group Residences is the pioneer in developing integrated luxury living experiences in and around Phuket. The “Pearl of the Andaman” is the perfect vista for residential communities to enjoy the pristine environment, blue seas, and majestic mountains. We are proud to be the first to introduce our vision of living in excellence, where residents can enjoy personalized world-class services in award-winning properties.”

“We are pleased to be introducing LIXIL’s high quality brands to our properties to elevate residential luxury living. They match our commitment to exceptional living experiences, helping to create personal wellness spaces in the bathroom with environmentally responsible technologies to the high standards expected from our global properties.”