Who is Vitai Ratanakorn, the New Governor of the Bank of Thailand?

BANGKOK — The Thai Cabinet officially appointed Mr Vitai Ratanakorn, the current President of the Government Savings Bank (GSB), as the 25th Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) on Tuesday.

Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap announced on July 22 that Vitai will succeed Dr Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, the 24th Governor of the BoT, whose term of office expires at the end of September 2025.

According to the Finance Minister’s proposal, Vitai Ratanakorn possesses the necessary knowledge, capabilities, and experience in economics and banking, meeting all legal qualifications as required by law.

Vitai Ratanakorn, 54, is currently President of the Government Savings Bank. On 19 July, he took part in a high-level business journalism development program in which he addressed the fragile state of the Thai economy, citing several risk factors, including the weak performance of exports and tourism as well as external shocks such as US tariffs.

At the same time, he pointed out that Thailand is still struggling with long-standing structural problems, such as high household debt, income inequality, an ageing population and political uncertainty.

“Today we have to accept that Thailand’s economy is not in good shape. What is worrying is the risk of prolonged stagnation due to deep-rooted structural problems, including competitiveness, social issues and political instability, which require the co-operation of all sectors, not just one agency,” he said.

Vitai believes that revitalising the economy cannot be based on a single policy instrument, but rather requires an integrated effort from all relevant sectors to adopt realistic and implementable measures that will ease the burden on the public and create the conditions for new growth.

“The key is to maintain macroeconomic stability while striving for sustainable economic growth.”

Personal Background

Vitai Ratanakorn was raised in a family with strong roots in both economics and law. His mother, Sirilak Ratanakorn, was the first female Managing Director of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), serving from 1982 to 1985, while his father, Sophon Ratanakorn, was a former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

This background contributed significantly to Vitai’s development of robust management skills and leadership acumen.

In terms of education, Vitai holds one bachelor’s degree and three master’s degrees. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Thammasat University, a master’s degree in political economy from Chulalongkorn University, a master’s degree in business law from Chulalongkorn University, and a master’s degree in finance from Drexel University in the United States.

Career Highlights

Phatra Securities



Government Pension Fund (GPF)



Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Nok Air Public Company Limited



Deputy President, Government Savings Bank, overseeing business and public sector clients



Head of Investment and Financial Management (CFO), GSB



Acting President, Islamic Bank of Thailand (IBank)



Secretary-General, Government Pension Fund Board



President, Government Savings Bank (GSB)

___________