Thai Coronavirus Cases Reach 43, MotoGP Cancelled

BANGKOK — A 22-year-old woman was identified as the latest case of confirmed coronavirus infection, bringing the total count to 43, Health officials said on Monday morning.

Public health ministry sec-gen Sukhum Kanchanapimai said the woman was already considered to be in the “high-risk” group because she was close to a man who previously tested positive for the virus.

The announcement came a day after health officials reported the first death related to the novel strain of coronavirus in Thailand since the outbreak began in December.

Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul also said motorcycle racing tournament MotoGP 2020 has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus concerns. The grand prix was originally scheduled to take place in Buriram later this month.