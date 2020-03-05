4 More People Test Positive for Coronavirus in Thailand

BANGKOK — An Italian national and a Chinese man, along with two Thais, were found to have the coronavirus, bringing the total cases of infection in Thailand to 47, health officials said.

The new patients include a 29-year-old Italian man and a 42-year-old Thai man who traveled from Italy, and a 22-year-old Chinese man and a 20-year-old Thai man who entered the country from Iran, according to Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, head of the Disease Control Department.

It appeared to be the first cases of coronavirus in Thailand among travelers from Italy and Iran, the two countries particularly hit by the epidemic.

Suwannachai said only one of the four patients, the Chinese man, was detected with the virus at the airport, while the rest discovered they had the virus after visiting the hospital on their own.

He said 31 other patients are being treated for the coronavirus, including one who’s in critical condition.