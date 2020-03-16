HealthMin Reports 33 New Cases, Tells Public to Avoid Crowds

BANGKOK — The Ministry of Health on Monday said 33 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in Thailand, bringing the total tally to 147 since the outbreak began.

Ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kiphati said 16 of the new cases are those who came in close contact with the groups of patients who either went to a party or visited Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on March 6. Another 17 are those who recently returned from abroad.

Rungrueng also asked members of the public to avoid large gatherings, while those who show the symptoms associated with the coronavirus are urged to place themselves in quarantine at their homes.

As of Monday, 108 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 36 patients have recovered, the health official added.