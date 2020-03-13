Partygoers Infected With Coronavirus, Raising Number to 75

BANGKOK — Two people who went to the same party with a cluster of coronavirus patients were diagnosed with coronavirus infection, a health official said Friday.

Five more Thais, along with those who went to the same party with the group of patients announced earlier, were diagnosed with coronavirus infection, a health official said Friday.

The new cases involve a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man who came into close contact with the group of 11 people tested positive for the virus, health ministry sec-gen Sukhum Kanchanapimai said in a news conference.

Three other individuals – A 19-year-old man who is a brother of a known Covid-19 patient, a 29-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old man – were also found to have the virus.

Sukhum said the two latter cases recently went to a pub together with their friends, and officials are waiting for lab results of the rest of the group.

The announcement brought the total number of confirmed cases in Thailand to 75. Thirty-nine infected patients are also being treated at hospitals, while 35 patients have recovered, the health official added.

The outbreak reportedly killed one person in Thailand so far.