Healthmin to Install 400 More Beds for Virus Patients

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The Thai ministry of public health on Wednesday reassured the public that there will be sufficient hospital beds to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

“There is no reason to worry about shortage of hospital beds, we are supplying extra 400 beds in Bangkok by this week,” said Dr. Somsak Akhasilp, director-general of the ministry’s Department of Medical Services.

The ministry on Wednesday reported 35 new cases of the COVID-19, raising the number of local infections to 212.

“We have not reached the kind of level like in Italy yet where medical resources were overwhelmed by the scale of the outbreak,” said Somsak.

Somsak said that the “crisis level” meant that the number of COVID-19 cases admitted to hospitals exceeds 1,000 per day.

The ministry also said it is working closely with all state hospitals, university, army and private hospitals to prepare beds for COVID-19 patients.