Gov’t Crisis Center Removes Report of 111 New Infections

BANGKOK — The government’s response center to the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday published and later deleted an announcement that 111 more people tested positive for the virus, though health ministry officials later confirmed the number.

The COVID-19 Information Center, tasked with following its enactment of the emergency decree, reported a total of 1,045 confirmed cases. Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek also warned that the virus is now also spreading in provinces outside the capital.

But just minutes after the information was published on Twitter, both posts were deleted without any explanation, leaving netizens confused.

The government also appeared to pre-empt the daily briefing by the Ministry of Public Health, which usually announced new cases and situations at 12.30pm every day.

Rachada later apologized for the premature release of information. At its daily news conference, the public health ministry confirmed the report of 111 new infections.