Thailand’s Virus Death Toll Rises to 6; 109 New Cases Reported

BANGKOK — Government officials said on Saturday one more patient died of coronavirus infection, raising the total death toll to 6 in Thailand.

Lab test results also confirmed a batch of 109 new infections, officials said in today’s daily news briefing. Thailand now has an accumulative infection count of about 1,200 cases.

A government spokesman identified the new fatality as a 50-year-old man with diabetes. No other details were available.

The news was announced just as the authorities are appealing for Bangkok residents to stay indoor over this weekend. Officials said a strict measure of social distancing, if adopted widely, will help turn the tide of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin also urged local communities not to protest the government’s decision to quarantine coronavirus patients in hospitals in their areas. A small protest broke out in Bang Bon district of Bangkok last night where community leaders demand a local hospital remove its virus patients, citing health concerns.

“We have seen a projection that the number of patients could increase by the thousands in the future,” Taweesin said. “We cannot discriminate against each other.”